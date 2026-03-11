Travel Advisory: Route 10 North to I-95 South Ramp in Cranston Closing Temporarily

Starting on Friday night, March 20, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the ramp (Exit 1C) from Route 10 North to I-95 South in Cranston. RIDOT is building new ramps and retaining walls as part of the I-95 15 Bridges project and that work cannot proceed without temporarily closing the ramp. It will be closed for approximately four months.

During the closure, drivers will remain on Route 10 North and take the next off ramp, Exit 2A, for Reservoir Avenue. At the end of the ramp, they will turn right, then take the next left to get onto Route 10 North which provides access to a ramp to I-95 South. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps [5artinnab.cc.rs6.net].

The I-95 15 Bridges project is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.