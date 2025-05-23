New Book ‘The Healthiest Human’ Offers Science-Based Guide to Optimal Wellness

“The Healthiest Human: The Guide to Optimal Health and Wellness” by Guy Millward Now Available on Amazon and Digital Platforms

UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Healthiest Human: The Guide to Optimal Health and Wellness,” a new book by health expert Guy Millward, is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major digital book platforms.

In today’s busy world, staying healthy can feel overwhelming. This book breaks down complex medical topics into easy-to-understand advice, helping readers make smarter choices for their well-being.

The Healthiest Human explores health through a combination of ancestral wisdom, modern biology, and scientific research. The book challenges common assumptions about wellness and provides a holistic perspective on the human body. Drawing from the author’s personal journey and evidence-based insights, it addresses modern health myths while offering practical guidance.

Millward’s book covers key health issues, including:

Cancer prevention – How diet and lifestyle affect cancer growth.

Heart health – Simple ways to protect your cardiovascular system.

Smart eating – Why some foods harm you and what to eat instead.

Menopause management – Natural ways to ease symptoms.

With clear explanations and science-backed research, The Healthiest Human serves as a resource for those looking to understand health more deeply.

Guy Millward, the author, has a unique background in dance and health consulting. His personal experiences and family’s medical history inspired him to study wellness deeply. Now, he shares his knowledge to help others live healthier lives.

“The Healthiest Human: The Guide to Optimal Health and Wellness” is now available in eBook and paperback formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading book retailers.

For more details, visit the author’s website.

About the Author: Guy Millward

Guy Millward has always been passionate about health and wellness. Coming from a family with a strong medical background, he saw firsthand how health struggles affect lives.

In the 1980s, he worked as a professional dancer, gaining deep knowledge of body mechanics and fitness. Later, he began advising people on health, realizing that good well-being is key to success in all areas of life.

Now, he shares his expertise in The Healthiest Human, helping readers take control of their health with simple, effective strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.