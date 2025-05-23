Submit Release
Premier’s statement on the anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident

CANADA, May 23 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the 111th anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident:

“On May 23, 1914, a chartered steamer named the Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver harbour after a long transoceanic voyage from Asia. The 376 Sikh, Muslim and Hindu passengers on board came to Canada in search of opportunity and a better life, like so many others. Instead, they were met with rejection and discrimination.

“Only a handful of the passengers on board were allowed to disembark. The remainder were confined to the ship, where they endured harsh and deteriorating conditions. Necessities like food and water were restricted, while legal access and communication with supporters on shore was refused by authorities. After two months, the Komagata Maru was escorted by a warship from Vancouver harbour and forced to return to Asia.

“While the issue has faded from public view, the injustice faced by the passengers and their treatment by Canadian officials remains a dark chapter, especially for South Asian communities in British Columbia.

“In 2008, the Government of B.C. apologized for the treatment of the passengers. Eight years later, the prime minister delivered an apology in the House of Commons. In 2022, the Government of B.C. funded the South Asian Canadian Legacy Project to raise awareness about the many contributions South Asian Canadians have made to our province’s culture, heritage and economy.

“We continue to learn from the mistakes of the past. It is our duty to make sure through education and advocacy that we never repeat them.”

