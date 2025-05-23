India: Journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan dies after being shot

Fourth journalist this year killed in the country

Journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan has been shot and killed in India, bringing the total number of reporters killed in the country this year to four.

Chauhan, who works with online outlet Fast News Media, was shot in the head on 18 May whilst going out for a walk near his home in the Luhari village in the northern India state of Haryana.

He was taken to hospital but died later of his injuries.

According to initial reports, Chauhan had left for a routine walk after dinner when unidentified assailants opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.

After hearing the gunfire, nearby residents discovered Chauhan critically injured and lying in a pool of blood.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliates, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and the National Union of Journalists India (NUJ-I), have called on the authorities to begin an investigation into his murder and ensure journalists can work without fear of violence and intimidation.

The IJU said:

“The murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan is a chilling attack on journalism and democracy. We demand that the authorities act swiftly to uncover the motive behind this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated in a democratic society. This tragic loss underscores the growing dangers faced by journalists in India. We urge the Haryana government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation to ensure justice for Dharmendra’s family and to send a clear message that attacks on journalists will not go unpunished.”

The NUJ-I said:

“NUJI strongly condemns the recent killing of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, urging for a high-level enquiry into the incident that is a blatant attack on press freedom and the right to information. Such acts of violence against journalists cannot be tolerated and strict action must be taken to ensure their safety and protection. Financial compensation must also be provided to the family of the victim as a gesture of support and solidarity. NUJI stands in solidarity with all journalists in India and will continue to fight for their rights and safety in the face of such tragic incidents.”

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said:

“The IFJ strongly condemns the killing of journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan. Both local and national authorities must take decisive action to protect the safety and security of journalists in India, ensuring that the perpetrators are held fully accountable and not allowed to act with impunity.”

Chauhan’s killing follows the murders of Mukesh Chandrakar on January 1, who was brutally beaten to death with metal rods and his body discarded in a septic tank, Raghvendra Bajpai, who was fatally shot on March 8 while travelling on a motorcycle and Sahadev Dey, a digital media journalist who was murdered in Diglipur, his body burnt and his the remains disposed of in creeks.

