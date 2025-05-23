Daniel Kunz Named James "Randy" Fugate Memorial Wildlife Division Professional of the Year

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — Daniel Kunz, a senior biologist in South Texas, is the 2025 recipient of the James “Randy” Fugate Memorial Wildlife Division Professional of the Year Award.

Established in 2021, the award honors a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Wildlife Division staff member who exemplifies a positive attitude in all aspects of their work, delivers exceptional customer service, builds trusting relationships and consistently exceeds expectations in advancing the agency’s mission.

“Like Randy Fugate, Daniel is known for his welcoming demeanor and genuine appreciation for all aspects of his work,” said Meredith Longoria, TPWD Wildlife Division Deputy Director. “His expertise, integrity, humility and work ethic are qualities often praised by colleagues and partners.”

After receiving a master’s degree through the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University Kingsville, Kunz first joined the Wildlife Division in October 2002 as a natural resource specialist and district biologist covering Aransas, Duval, Jim Wells, Nueces and San Patricio counties. It was in this role that Kunz first forged a lifelong friendship with Randy Fugate, the award’s namesake. In 2010, Kunz was promoted to technical guidance biologist, succeeding one of his mentors, Jimmy Rutledge.

Kunz has played a pivotal role in training both new and experienced biologists in resource management and field techniques. He develops publications for staff and landowners, coordinates new biologist training and is a member of multiple Wildlife Division technical committees. Kunz also represents TPWD on the Ocelot Translocation Committee, guides research efforts in South Texas, and has been instrumental in securing wild turkey trap sites for restoration projects in Texas and Utah.

“His deep commitment to fostering relationships with staff, landowners and conservation partners exemplifies the spirit of this award,” said Longoria.