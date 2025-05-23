Council Backs District Improvement Financing for Roxbury

The Council adopted a resolution to formally support the Roxbury District Improvement Financing (DIF) to be utilized in Roxbury - a move aimed at driving long-term, community-rooted investment in affordable housing, small business growth, arts and culture, and workforce training.

DIF is a tool authorized under Massachusetts law that allows cities to dedicate a portion of future property tax revenues from new development in a designated area to fund public improvements and economic development projects within that same area. Unlike new taxes, DIF redirects existing tax dollars to meet community-specific needs.

District Seven, which includes Roxbury, faces economic challenges that DIF could help address. With a median income significantly below the citywide average, low homeownership rates, and a poverty rate nearing 34%, this district stands to benefit meaningfully from targeted investment. Only 26% of Roxbury residents own their homes, and many face increasing pressure from gentrification and displacement.

By adopting a DIF in Roxbury, the city could follow the example of other municipalities like Somerville and Brockton, where similar programs have already generated tens of millions in revenue for local improvements.

Importantly, the Council emphasized that equity and accountability must guide DIF implementation. This includes ensuring that community members – especially longtime residents, local business owners, and civic leaders – are central in planning and oversight. The resolution also encourages the use of an equity scorecard to measure who benefits from the projects and to monitor for unintended displacement.

A Roxbury DIF has the potential to uplift Black, Brown, and working-class communities by creating locally rooted jobs, supporting cultural projects, and promoting pathways to homeownership and generational wealth.