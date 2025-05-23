Mayor Wu and the Office of Returning Citizens Announce $900,000 in Grants to Support Reentry

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu, in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizens (ORC), announced the award of over $900,000 to community organizations through two grant programs funded through the City’s annual operating budget that will provide funding to support reentry in Boston. The two grant programs together focus on increasing access to services that individuals need as they return home from prison or jail, including job training, housing, and the overall health and well-being for formerly incarcerated residents. This is the third year the City has facilitated the grant programs.

“Boston welcomes returning citizens to have a smooth and supportive transition back into our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The City appreciates the work of our partners and will continue to facilitate programs that attend to all residents’ needs to thrive in Boston.”

“With these grants, we're not just investing in our returning citizens' services, but helping to rewrite narratives, restore dignity, and turn second chances into lasting opportunities,” said Ruthzee Louijeune, City Council President.

The City has awarded $607,000 in Returning Citizen Support Grants (“RCS”) to 38 organizations. Funded organizations will offer job training opportunities, housing support, peer mentoring, food assistance, and community integration services. These grants will fund a broad range of reentry services for individuals returning to Boston from federal, state, or county correctional facilities.

“So much of what we do in the Human Services Cabinet relies on the strength of our partner organizations,” said José F. Massó, Chief of the Human Services Cabinet. “With these two grants we are able to ensure that our partners providing reentry and reintegration services are able to increase access to the returning citizens in our community.”

In addition to the RCS Grants, the Office of Returning Citizens will also release a total of $300,000 to seven nonprofit organizations through the Returning Citizen Housing Support Grant program. These funds are allocated to organizations with a strong track record of providing housing stability services for individuals returning from incarceration. These organizations will use the funding to assist with transitional housing, and other supportive housing-related services.

“This grant opportunity goes beyond financial support—it sends a powerful message that returning citizens are seen, valued, and supported as essential members of our community,” said Ashley Montgomery, Executive Director of the Office of Returning Citizens. “With this investment, we’re able to expand critical services like housing, job training, mentorship, and access to basic needs, helping individuals take meaningful steps toward stability, dignity, and long-term success.”

"The Office of Returning Citizens’ housing stabilization funding has been one of the most essential resources we’ve ever had for supporting our returning citizens. Securing stable housing is a catalyst for success in every other area of life—from employment to health to family stability. Thanks to this funding, we’ve been able to place 19 returning citizens in permanent housing, making it one of the most valuable investments in our work to date,” said Lori D'Alleva, Program Director of Charlestown Adult Education, Workforce and Reentry.

"Haley House is ecstatic to be a recipient of the Returning Citizens Grant from the Mayor's Office of Returning Citizens,” said Reginald Jean Executive Director for Haley House. “This grant will allow us to continue our work in providing free meals, job training, community resources, and stipends to the returning citizens that participate in our Life Foundations Training (LiFT) program. Our LiFT program has provided a transformative experience for our participants, and the funds secured from this grant will allow us to continue to enhance our programmatic efforts in the reentry community.”

"This is an exciting opportunity to contribute additional resources to support our community justice initiatives and the people we serve,” said Iva Comey, Executive Director of Commonwealth Land Trust. “This funding will directly support our clients who are trying to rebuild their lives. We are grateful to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for being a committed partner in our mission to preserve neighborhoods and prevent homelessness.”

“Together, we're not just reducing recidivism, we're restoring hope and creating the opportunity for those coming home to have a life after prison,” said Mike Curry, Executive Director, Life After Prison.

To learn more about supporting Boston's returning citizens visit here. For more information about other grant opportunities with the City of Boston, visit here.