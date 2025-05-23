Honoring Fallen Heroes and Gold Star Families on Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, the Council pays tribute to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to our nation. This solemn day of remembrance, observed on the last Monday in May, is a time to reflect on their sacrifice and to honor the Gold Star Families who carry the legacy of their loved ones.

Memorial Day traces its origins to Decoration Day, established in 1868 when communities began placing flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers. Today, the tradition continues in Boston through moving tributes, including the annual flag garden on Boston Common. Tens of thousands of American flags are planted to honor those lost in battle, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Additional commemorations across the city include wreath-laying ceremonies at the South Boston Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in the South End. The City's Department of Veterans Services, along with local veterans' organizations, will also be placing flags at military cemeteries to ensure that no sacrifice is forgotten.

The Council stands with Gold Star Families and all those remembering a loved one this Memorial Day. We honor your courage, your loss, and the enduring legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.