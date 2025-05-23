May 23 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL:

Beacon Hill Arts Walk - Sunday, June 1, 2025

The annual Beacon Hill Arts Walk will occur on Sunday, June 1, 2025 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm with physical setup beginning at 9:00am. This event will close West Cedar Street to through traffic and eliminate any parking on the street. The organizers have obtained a Street Occupancy Permit and a Street Closing Permit.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

West Cedar Street - Both sides, from Phillips Street to Cambridge Street

DORCHESTER:

Dorchester Day Parade 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00PM and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00PM. The race will start just south of Ashmont Street, head northerly on Dorchester Avenue to just south of Freeport Street and then return to the starting point. These streets will be closed to car access for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

FENWAY/KENMORE:

Concerts at Fenway Park - Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Friday, May 30, 2025

On Thursday and Friday, May 29 and 30, 2025, Fenway Park will be hosting their first concerts for the 2025 season. Shakira will perform on Thursday and Jason Aldean will perform with Brooks & Dunn on Friday. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented.

Parking restrictions will be in place through Friday on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue.

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Parking will be Reserved for HP - DV parking ONLY through Friday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

WEST ROXBURY

Annual Corrib Classic 5K Road Race - Sunday, June 1, 2025

The Annual Corrib Classic 5K Race will proceed through the following route: Starting on Lagrange Street, right onto VFW Parkway, right onto Corey Street, left onto Weld Street, right onto Maple Street, right onto Centre Street, left onto Bellevue Street, right onto Howitt Street, and right onto Lagrange Street to Billings Field. The race will begin at 12:00 Noon, and the roads listed here as part of the route will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.