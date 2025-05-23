Mayor Wu, City of Boston Break Ground on New EMS Station Along South Boston Waterfront

Friday, May 23, 2025 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Boston Public Health Commission, and the Public Facilities Department to officially break ground on a new state-of-the-art ambulance station on the South Boston Waterfront. This $16 million project represents a major investment in public health infrastructure and emergency response for one of Boston’s fastest-growing neighborhoods.

“This groundbreaking marks our continued efforts to protect the health and safety of every Boston resident,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As the Seaport and Boston overall continue to grow, this new EMS station ensures we can continue to respond to emergency calls with timely care, as well as providing updated facilities and strong support for our EMTs and Paramedics.”

Located on Dry Dock Avenue in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park (RLFMP) adjacent to Pier 10, the new EMS station will enhance emergency response times and expand access to life-saving care. Once completed, the station will feature a two-bay ambulance garage, public restrooms, and a second-floor crew space with a lounge, kitchenette, showers, and a gym to support EMS personnel.

“Over the past decade, emergency calls in the South Boston Waterfront area have doubled. This station will strengthen our ability to get the right resources to people at the right time, and improve outcomes when every second truly matters,” said Boston EMS Chief, James Hooley. “We are thrilled to be here today for the groundbreaking that has been a long time coming. It is especially meaningful to launch this project during National EMS Week, when we honor the incredible work and unwavering dedication of our members.”

"This new EMS station is a vital step forward in ensuring that every Bostonian, regardless of where they live, work, or visit, has access to high-quality emergency medical care,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “It will significantly enhance our ability to respond to emergencies quickly, improving health outcomes and saving lives. It’s also a reflection of our ongoing commitment to public health equity and preparedness, ensuring we are ready to meet the needs of our vibrant, evolving community."

As part of the City’s broader commitment to sustainability and climate resilience, the new EMS station will be fully electric and will also pursue LEED certification, aligning with Boston’s climate goals and efforts to reduce emissions from municipal buildings. In addition to the facility itself, the site will include a newly paved plaza and a landscaped parklet with trees and greenery enhancing the surrounding public space.

"This EMS station is an investment not only in public safety but in Boston’s sustainable future. As a harborside facility, it’s thoughtfully designed to serve the unique needs of the Seaport while aligning with our climate goals,” said Carleton Jones, Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department. “The Public Facilities Department is proud to help deliver an ambulance station that enhances the neighborhood, promotes health and resilience, and reflects our commitment to building forward-thinking, environmentally responsible public infrastructure.”

The construction is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

“I am very happy to see that we are finally breaking ground on the new EMS Station here on the South Boston Waterfront,” said Congressman Stephen F. Lynch. “We’ve seen millions of square feet of new development in this area and a huge increase in residential, retail, and manufacturing activity over the last decade. So, in order to keep pace, we desperately needed this expansion of public safety capacity for our EMS professionals. I give great credit to Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor Ed Flynn, and EMS Chief Jim Hooley for collaborating on this project. We are grateful for their leadership.”

“I’m grateful to the City of Boston for investing in a new EMS Station in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in the South Boston Waterfront,” said State Representative David Biele. “As the South Boston neighborhood continues to grow, today’s groundbreaking will ensure that residents receive the services they deserve.”

“This new South Boston Waterfront EMS station is not just a building—it’s a lifeline for our community. As South Boston continues to grow, so does our responsibility to ensure that residents, workers, and visitors have timely access to emergency medical care,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn. “This has been years in the making. I’m proud to have worked alongside Mayor Wu, the South Boston elected officials, Boston EMS, neighbors and our city partners to bring this critical investment to the South Boston Waterfront and Flynn Marine Park. It’s a step forward for public safety, access to city services, and the well-being of every person in our neighborhood.”

“This new EMS station is about saving lives and building the infrastructure to meet the needs of a thriving South Boston waterfront,” said Senator Nick Collins. “I am grateful for the consistent and collective community advocacy, and the collaboration across city and state government that made this project a reality.”

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 140,000 emergency medical incidents per year.