Parks Department Announces 2025 Holiday Lightings

Mark your calendars and prepare to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the holiday season with their schedule of annual lighting celebrations in City of Boston parks.

The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston Arrives

Tuesday, November 18, 11 a.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2025 tree arrives to fanfare on Boston Common by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia. This year’s historic Tree for Boston is a 45-foot-tall white spruce was nominated by former property owners Ronald and Claire Feener of Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.

Lighting of the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park

Monday, November 24, 5 – 6 p.m.

110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

Located on Boston’s historic waterfront and stewarded with help from the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, the site will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees throughout the park.

Lighting of the Ship at Martin’s Park

Saturday, November 29, 4 – 6 p.m.

64 Sleeper Street, South Boston

The fifth annual lighting of the ship at Martin’s Park celebration will be held at the Smith Family Waterfront with the Friends of Martin’s Park. Martin’s Park is a climate-resilient park built in memory of Martin W. Richard—the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings—that provides a space for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The park includes a ship as the centerpiece of its play structures that will be lit for the holidays.

Copley Square Tree Lighting

Monday, December 1, 4 – 6 p.m.

560 Boylston Street, Back Bay

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays back with the return of the Copley Square Tree Lighting, happening for the first time since 2022. This free annual event will feature Santa Claus and Rudolph, live music, light refreshments, and celebrate the reopening of the newly renovated park.

Boston Common Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Boston Common

Boston’s official 2025 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be lit at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m. and broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m. This is the 54th year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 108 years of friendship with the people of Boston. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Lighting of the Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park

Thursday, December 4, 8:15 p.m.

Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay

The Boston Common Tree Lighting will be followed immediately by the lighting of Commonwealth Avenue Mall, courtesy of the Friends of the Public Garden. The lights on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit from Arlington Street to Charlesgate.

Visit boston.gov/holidaylights for more information about the season’s festivities. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.