Boston Public Health Commission Encourages Residents To Apply For Health Insurance During Open Enrollment

BOSTON - October 31, 2025 - Federal changes are threatening access to health care nationally and in Boston. For many residents, it is already challenging to navigate the health insurance system and maintain coverage, but federal decisions to increase premiums, limit insurance eligibility, and decrease funding only deepen inequities in health access and create more barriers to keeping families healthy. While these changes are confusing and frightening, Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) strongly encourage residents to take advantage of the numerous coverage options available in Massachusetts and apply for health insurance, including MassHealth, through the Massachusetts Health Connector Marketplace during the upcoming Open Enrollment period from November 1, 2025 - January 23, 2026. For those who need assistance navigating the State’s application process, BPHC’s Mayor’s Health Line can provide assistance.

“Health insurance is the most powerful tool that we have to ensure access to primary care, emergency care, and treatment for chronic diseases,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Massachusetts has long led the nation in expanding access to affordable health insurance coverage. Here in Boston, we want to ensure that residents know that there are resources available to navigate the system and secure affordable coverage.”

Residents looking for coverage can find options on the Massachusetts Health Connector, a state-based health insurance Marketplace that makes shopping for affordable health and dental coverage easier for individuals, families, and small businesses. People can compare and purchase plans, apply for subsidies to lower premiums, review eligibility for State programs like MassHealth (Medicaid) and the Health Safety Net, and manage existing coverage. Individuals and families can secure coverage during the Open Enrollment period or within 60 days of a qualifying life event, such as losing job-based coverage or the birth of a child.

For those who need additional help applying for health insurance, the Mayor’s Health Line (MHL) is a free, confidential, health information and referral service operated by the Boston Public Health Commission. It helps all residents regardless of immigration status. Residents can call the Mayor's Health Line at 617-534-5050 Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Help is available in all languages through multilingual staff who speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, and Cape Verdean Creole and through a language line service.

“The Health Connector and great Navigator organizations like the Boston Public Health Commission are ready to help members and new applicants find coverage that affordably delivers access to services,” said Audrey Morse Gasteier, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. “Having health insurance means the ability to put the health and financial security of yourself and your family first. It means you can take care of annual physicals, screenings, prescriptions for chronic disease, and other ways of staying healthy without worrying about costly trade-offs.”

In addition to the Mayor’s Health Line, assistance is also available for patients at their local community health centers, hospitals, community-based organizations, and walk-in Enrollment Centers. People can locate a nearby enrollment location on the Health Connector’s website.

The Boston Public Health Commission estimates that approximately 300,000 Boston residents are insured through private insurance, including employer-sponsored, private and subsidized plans through the Health Connector. While federal policy changes will likely result in premium increases across many income levels, the most drastic total cost increases will be seen by individuals and families that had received enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. For example, a single parent family of two earning roughly $85,000 would lose roughly $1,000 in support annually. Premium increases and the uncertainty around them threaten to result in financial strain, stress, and ultimately reduced coverage enrollment for low income and working families in Boston.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15, 2025 to December 7, 2025, and residents who are 65+ or have qualifying disabilities can sign up for coverage directly from the federal government-run marketplace at medicare.gov. For those who need assistance navigating Medicare, MHL and the City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission has trained SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) counselors who can help. The Age Strong Commission is hosting over 20 free in-person Medicare Open Enrollment clinics across Boston, and residents can call Age Strong at 617-635-4366 to make an appointment.