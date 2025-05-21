SLOVENIA, May 21 - In a video address at the 5th Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in Rabat, Morocco, Minister Tanja Fajon drew attention to the catastrophic situation in Gaza and called for concrete measures to be taken against Israel, which must be held accountable for its actions.

