State sends more money to local governments: Governor Newsom funds additional $56 million to reduce youth homelessness

There are currently an estimated 9,871 young adults between the ages of 21 and 24 in California who exited foster care at age 18 or older, and another 3,000 young adults exit foster care in California each year. Studies have shown that those exiting the foster care or probation system face disproportionately higher rates of homelessness, with unaccompanied youth up to age 24 comprising 10 percent of California’s homeless population. Researchers and advocates also cite lack of stable housing as a significant barrier to continuing education for current and former foster youth.

“These grants will provide vital services to our young adults as they transition out of foster care and probation system so that they are able to access housing and wrap-around supports,” said Tomiquia Moss, Business, Consumer Services and Housing Secretary. “In partnership with counties, these state resources will create pathways to stable housing and independent lives.”

These awards were granted by the Transitional Age Youth programs administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which include the Transitional Housing Program, the Housing Navigation and Maintenance Program, and the Transitional Housing Plus Housing Supplement Program.

“Many young adults exiting the foster care or probation systems face homelessness and need resources and guidance to thrive,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “These programs, and the important partnership with our counties, helps our vulnerable youth receive the tools and support they need to secure and maintain housing and succeed in the future.”

The $56 million in awards announced today are allocated to counties based on need as demonstrated by each county’s percentage of the statewide total of young adults who are currently or formerly in the foster care or probation systems. The awards include:

Transitional Housing Program which helps county child welfare agencies identify and assist with housing resources and improve service coordination. Today’s announcement includes $33.3 million in THP awards to 52 counties.

which helps county child welfare agencies identify and assist with housing resources and improve service coordination. Today’s announcement includes $33.3 million in THP awards to 52 counties. Housing Navigation and Maintenance Program, which provides counties funding to train child welfare agency social workers and probation officers working with non-minor dependents as housing navigators with a broad understanding of available housing resources. Today’s announcement includes $13.7 million in HNMP awards for 51 counties.

which provides counties funding to train child welfare agency social workers and probation officers working with non-minor dependents as housing navigators with a broad understanding of available housing resources. Today’s announcement includes $13.7 million in HNMP awards for 51 counties. Transitional Housing Plus Housing Supplement Program, which allocates grants to assist young adults who have exited foster care on or after their 18th birthday in counties with the state’s highest market-rate apartment rental costs. Today’s announcement includes $9 million in THP-SUP awards to six counties.

With the investment announced today, the three programs will have funded housing assistance for 14,048 young adults ages 18 to 24 since 2020.Of the counties eligible to receive TAY funding this round, 52 of 56 accepted THP awards; 51 of 56 counties accepted HNMP awards; and all six counties eligible for THP-SUP accepted their awards. Counties that declined awards even after receiving technical assistance from HCD indicated a combination of low TAY caseload and insufficient staffing to stand up a new program. Consistent with previous years, any funds that were declined were redistributed to eligible counties with the highest demonstrated need.

The Point in Time Count for homelessness among the age group served by TAY dropped from 11,403 in 2020 to 9,908 in 2022, and again to 8,569 by 2024.

Counties receiving funding from today’s announcement include: