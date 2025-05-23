ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that attorneys across Georgia raised a total of $714,936.10 during the 14th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy – a two-week fundraising competition to benefit the state’s regional food banks. This is the equivalent of 2.8 million meals for Georgia’s regional food banks to then distribute to children, seniors and families in all 159 counties.

“Year after year, attorneys across our state join in the fight to end hunger, and they have once again delivered meaningful results,” said Carr. “In just two weeks, we have helped to provide 2.8 million meals to Georgia’s children, seniors, and families most in need. While our competition has come to a close, we would encourage those who are able to continue to donate the regional food bank in your community and show your support all year round.”

A total of 105 law firms and legal organizations, representing 9,154 members of Georgia's legal community, competed for the fundraiser’s two grand prize awards: the Attorney General’s Cup awarded to the team with the most points per person and the Bar President’s Award given to the team with the most overall points. For every $1 raised, teams earned four points in the competition.

“The 2025 Legal Food Frenzy was an incredible display of leadership and generosity from Georgia’s legal community,” said Feeding Georgia’s Executive Director Danah Craft. “Together, you raised enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals across the state – and that impact is real for families facing hunger. We are especially grateful to our longtime partners at the Attorney General’s Office, the State Bar, and the Young Lawyers Division for continuing to champion this cause. Thank you to every participant for stepping up. Your efforts are helping us build a stronger, more food-secure Georgia.”

Habachy Law of Atlanta won the Attorney General’s Cup for the 12th year in a row, earning 195,408 points. Greenberg Traurig won the Bar President’s Award, earning 284,686 points total points. Additional winners were crowned in seven award categories based on organization type and size.

Since its inception in 2012, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy has donated the equivalent of over 29 million meals to food banks across the state.

The annual competition is open to all lawyers in the State of Georgia with special awards categories for sole practitioners; small, medium and large-sized firms; corporate/in-house counsel; judges; and legal organizations. All of the funds collected are donated to the regional food bank that serves each competitor’s respective community.

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2025 efforts were led by the Young Lawyers Division Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Ashley Akins and Caroline Scalf as well as regional representatives listed here.

A complete list of the 14th Annual Legal Food Frenzy winners can be found on the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy website.