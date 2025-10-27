WARNER ROBINS, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Brian Smith, 43, of Perry, has pleaded guilty to the trafficking, molestation, and statutory rape of a 13-year-old female in Houston County. Smith is the second defendant to be convicted of purchasing the child for sex and the third defendant to be convicted in this case overall.

“Another predator is off our streets and behind bars thanks to the dedicated efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” said Carr. “We’re fighting to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and we’re taking down traffickers in every corner of our state. With each new conviction, we will continue to send a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after the child disclosed that she was sold for sex in Warner Robins in 2020. Smith was indicted in November 2024, along with two other defendants: Emma-Lee Garcia, of Warner Robins, and Noe Borromeo Hernandez, a Mexican national who was residing in Kathleen. An additional defendant, Demaria Williams, of Byron, was indicted in May 2025.

This case was investigated by Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Maggie Meetze. Both serve in Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which recently expanded to include a new regional office in Macon.

Conviction and Sentencing of Smith

On Oct. 9, 2025, Brian Smith pleaded guilty to the following charges:

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation

1 count of Statutory Rape

Smith was sentenced to 25 years, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Previous Convictions of Garcia and Hernandez

Emma-Lee Garcia posted online advertisements selling the child for sex, harbored the child in a motel in Houston County for the purpose of commercial sex, and benefitted financially from the sale of the child.

Garcia was convicted of the following charges in May 2025:

5 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

She was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 18 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Garcia is also required to register as a sex offender.

Noe Borromeo Hernandez purchased the child for sex.

Hernandez was convicted of the following charges in August 2025:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

2 counts of Child Molestation

1 count of Statutory Rape

He was sentenced to 25 years, with 10 years to be served in prison. He currently has an ICE detainer and is expected to be deported following the completion of his prison sentence.

The State’s case against Demaria Williams is ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.