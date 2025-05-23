Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: April 21, 2025 NYSDOT Staff to Collect and Dispose of Trash in New York City in Honor of Earth Day The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that in recognition of Earth Day the Department will be taking part in a statewide "Trash Blitz" on Tuesday, April 22 to help protect the environment and beautify our local communities. Weather permitting, NYSDOT workers will come together to collect and dispose of litter along roads, highways, and other locations across the state to show their commitment to making their home communities a better place to live and work. In addition to removing litter, the Trash Blitz is intended to bring awareness to motorists that littering tarnishes the beautiful landscape of the state and threatens both the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it. Locations where trash collection will be taking place in Queens and the Bronx, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 22, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the following locations: Queens: Van Wyck Expressway (northbound) adjacent to the Jewel Avenue Exit

The Bronx: Green area encompassed by Bruckner Blvd, Hollywood Avenue, Otis Avenue & the Throgs Neck Expressway (northbound) Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver's license.