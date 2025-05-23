MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela participates in Gautrain KlevaMova Product activation campaign, 24 May

Members of the media are invited to join the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela tomorrow, at Gautrain Park Station for an activation encouraging eligible Gauteng residents to sign-up for the newly launched KlevaMova Product which offers a 50% discount on Gautrain train fares.

To encourage eligible individuals to register for KlevaMova, the Gautrain is opening its doors this weekend, 24 and 25 May 2025, and allowing pre-registered customers free travel on the train. KlevaMova caters for individuals living in households with a combined household annual income of R350 000 or less, students under the age of 25, scholars, pensioners, and recipients of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) disability grant.

Upon arrival at any Gautrain station (except O.R. Tambo Station), eligible passengers will be received by a promoter who will verify that they are registered for the free travel promotion and issue them and their guests with a wristband which will allow them seamless free travel on the Gautrain for the day.

The discounted product forms part of Government’s efforts to make the Gautrain more accessible to a large share of the population in Gauteng, attract a diverse range of passengers across income groups, and ensure that cost is not a barrier to accessing an efficient, safe, and convenient public transport service.

Details of the MEC’s visit to the activation are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 24 May 2025

Time: 10:00am

Location: Gautrain Park Station

