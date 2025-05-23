MidSouth Construction Moves Headquarters to Historic Old Ezell Home, Honoring Nashville’s Architectural Legacy

The Team at MidSouth Construction stands in front of their new headquarters - the Historic Old Ezell Home!

MidSouth Construction relocates HQ to the historic Old Ezell Home, blending heritage with innovation in Nashville's roofing and restoration industry.

Moving into the Old Ezell Home reflects our vision—a company rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and committed to lasting impact, just like this home has been for over a century” — Austin Burton, Owner MidSouth Construction

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Distribution: MidSouth Construction Relocates Headquarters to Historic Old Ezell Home in Nashville, TN

A New Chapter in Heritage and Craftsmanship: Historic Landmark Becomes Home to Leading Roofing and Restoration Firm

MidSouth Construction moves its corporate headquarters to the Old Ezell Home at 652 Old Ezell Pike marking a union of historical architectural heritage with modern construction excellence in Nashville. The historical landmark bilt in 1888 by Henry Clay Ezell, reflects a brick vernacular Queen Anne Style. The home previously occupied by Baron Construction operates as the operational center of a prominent Southeastern roofing and restoration firm.

Historic Old Ezell Home: A Legacy Reinvented

Nashville's architectural heritage remains alive because the Old Ezell Home exists as a historic house that demonstrates its architectural heritage through its Southern design and durable construction methods dating back to over a century. MidSouth Construction now leads the Old Ezell Home into its new chapter after multiple generations of evolution. MidSouth establishes its dedication to historical value preservation and its position as an innovative leader by using this historic site.

The Old Ezell Home operated as a private house and Baron Construction headquarters throughout its history while maintaining a distinctive position in the community. The strategic site position enables convenient access while maintaining historical importance which strengthens MidSouth's position as a key company in Nashville's construction and restoration sector.

### Strategic Relocation to Enhance Client Service and Operational Efficiency

The establishment of Old Ezell Home operations represents an essential milestone that drives MidSouth Construction toward increased development. The company now provides an extended range of services for clients from one single historical building while enhancing its logistical network. The new headquarters at Old Ezell Home provides enough space to implement modern technology and expand operations while supporting the growth of experts who lead the company in roofing and storm damage restoration and general contracting services.

The Old Ezell Home relocation represents a powerful organizational advancement beyond mere office relocation according to company representatives. Our work values of excellence and community commitment are reflected in this landmark which we operate from as our company headquarters.

### Roofing and Restoration Services Anchored in Expertise

The General Contractor license of MidSouth Construction allows the company to operate at high levels of expertise between residential and commercial construction projects. The company specializes in:

* The company offers thorough roof examination services as well as official certification

* The company provides support with insurance claims and handles storm-related repairs.

* The company specializes in new roofing services utilizing premium roofing materials.

* The company conducts historical building restorations through methods which maintain original architectural elements.

* Commercial roofing systems including TPO, EPDM, and metal solutions

The expert services provided by MidSouth merge aesthetic preservation with structural integrity and client-focused innovation to create a project quality that matches the symbolic significance of the Old Ezell Home.

### Reinforcing Roots in Nashville’s Business Community

MidSouth Construction deepens its connection to the Nashville business community through its relocation at 652 Old Ezell Pike. The company uses its investment to restore this important historical building while demonstrating its dedication to sustainable growth and local civic spirit. As a top Nashville Roofing Contractor, they are committed to exceptional workmanship!

The new business location at 652 Old Ezell Pike serves as a declaration of core principles. The company demonstrates its commitment to ethical development through its support of historical preservation efforts that protect the stories which define local heritage.

### About MidSouth Construction

The Nashville-based Roofing Company MidSouth Construction operates as a full-service general contractor which delivers residential and commercial roofing and restoration services to the Southeast. The company maintains a reputation through its foundation of trust combined with integrity and exceptional workmanship that delivers precise services to clients throughout the Southeast. The company holds the Master Elite Roofing Contractor certification which less than 2% of national contractors achieve while maintaining top standards in safety along with quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit [https://RoofingByMidSouth.com](https://RoofingByMidSouth.com) or visit their new headquarters at:

MidSouth Construction

652 Old Ezell Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Phone: 615-712-8893

Email: [info@midsouthconstruction.com](mailto:info@midsouthconstruction.com)

Website: RoofingByMidSouth.com

