The New Weyburn General Hospital Reaches 75 Per Cent Completion

CANADA, May 23 - Released on May 23, 2025

Construction of the new Weyburn General Hospital (WGH) is progressing on schedule, with the building envelope and exterior finishing complete. All interior phases of the hospital are advancing by receiving finishes such as drywall, paint and flooring. Site concrete and parking lot paving activities are to start in the coming weeks. To date, construction of the facility is approximately 75 per cent complete.

"We are pleased to announce 75 per cent completion of the Weyburn General Hospital," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This achievement is the result of the collective dedication and collaboration of all stakeholders working on this project. We are committed to supporting the enhancement of health care services in the Weyburn community and surrounding areas."

"I am delighted to see the great progress made on the new Weyburn General Hospital and soon, area residents will have access to more health services in one convenient location," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "I appreciate the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation and the community for their fundraising efforts and continued support as we see this project through to completion."

When completed, the new 35-bed health care facility in Weyburn will offer improved and expanded access to health services for residents in the area. The facility will include 25 acute care beds, 10 inpatient mental health beds, Emergency Medical Services, ambulatory care, allied health, a heliport to facilitate safer and more efficient patient transport, along with additional space for social work and the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation office. All these services will be housed under one roof, making it more convenient for patients to receive the care they need, closer to home.

"The 75 per cent completion construction update is great news for this community and surrounding areas," Weyburn-Bengough MLA Michael Weger said. "Once the Weyburn Hospital is complete, residents will have access to a fully modern hospital with improved patient safety such as purpose-built mental health inpatient beds and single patient rooms.

"This milestone marks meaningful progress on the new Weyburn General Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "Patients will benefit from improved and expanded access to a wider range of health services under one roof. This will empower our teams to provide safe, high-quality care to residents of Weyburn and the surrounding area where and when they need it."

"Wright Construction is delighted to maintain our strong partnership with SaskBuilds, their representatives and the community of Weyburn," Wright Construction President Chris Doka said. "We truly enjoy working in Weyburn and extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project's success. Reaching this milestone is exciting, and we are grateful to our Design Team and Trade Partners for their unwavering commitment and innovation as we progress into the finishing phases of construction."

"Reaching the 75 per cent completion mark is an exciting milestone in the journey toward opening our new hospital," Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation Chair Jeff Hayward said. "This project represents a major investment in the health and future of our community. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the dedication of the Foundation Board, what was once a vision is rapidly becoming a reality. We are closer than ever to delivering the high-quality care our region deserves."

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $120 million in the development of the facility. Additional capital costs, furniture, fixtures and equipment, will be funded by the community, Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation and their generous donors.

-30-

For more information, contact: