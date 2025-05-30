SIRT Investigating Officer Involved Shooting Near Canwood

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2025

On Wednesday May 28, 2025 at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place in a rural area near the village of Canwood.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On May 28, members of the RCMP's Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) located a vehicle associated with an individual wanted in relation to recent firearms incidents on the James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, a dark-coloured SUV, but the vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit was commenced.

At various points during the pursuit, the SUV left the road and traveled through fields. At approximately 12:42 p.m., the SUV again left the road and the pursuit continued through a field into a pasture east of Canwood. At approximately 12:44 p.m., the SUV collided with an embankment in the pasture and came to an abrupt stop. Immediately after the SUV came to a stop, a male exited the driver's side of the vehicle, and a confrontation took place with the RCMP member operating the lead police vehicle in the pursuit. During that confrontation, the RCMP member discharged two rounds from a service pistol, striking the man in the arm.

Immediately after being struck, the man went to the ground and was arrested without further incident. A female passenger of the SUV exited the vehicle and was also arrested without incident. RCMP members provided first aid, and both occupants of the SUV were conveyed to hospital where they were treated. The 32-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to the left arm, and the 30-year old woman was treated for potential injuries sustained during the SUV's collision with the embankment.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of six SIRT investigators was deployed to Shellbrook and the incident scene to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. A handgun was recovered from the ground at the scene of the incident and has been secured as an exhibit for both the SIRT and RCMP investigations.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for the investigation of the original firearms incident as well as the actions of the occupants of the vehicle during the incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

