CE: Building Macao as an international stage for exchanges, characterised by its inclusiveness, convenience and efficiency

MACAU, May 23 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) is committed to aligning itself with national development strategies by making institutional progress and optimising policies. This includes developing the city as an international stage for exchanges, making use of the benefits of enhanced inclusiveness, convenience and efficiency.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, delivered a speech at a dinner reception hosted for consuls general and representatives – accompanied by their spouses – and drawn from nearly 50 countries and international organisations based in Hong Kong and in Macao. The delegation of consular officials had visited the Macao Grand Prix Museum and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, prior to the reception.

At the reception, Mr Sam extended his warmest welcome, and expressed heartfelt appreciation, to all Consuls General, and consular corps representatives, for their contribution over the years in fostering cooperation between Macao and countries across the world, in the areas of commerce and trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. They have helped Macao to give full play to its role as an international cooperation platform and its role in deepening international exchanges and cooperation.

Mr Sam also thanked the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, for continued guidance and tremendous support in helping Macao to establish ties with the outside world.

Since its return to the motherland 25 years ago, Macao has maintained political stability, with the rule of law properly manifested, and has enjoyed social harmony, with residents living in peace and working in a contented atmosphere. With the strenuous support of the Central Government, Macao thoroughly and accurately adheres to the “One country, two systems” principle and steadfastly implements “patriots governing Macao”, in order to ensure the long-term peace and stability of the MSAR.

Meanwhile, Macao’s economy has seen steady development: concrete progress has been made regarding the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; and the structure of the economy has been getting more diversified. The unemployment rate in Macao remains low, people’s livelihoods are continuously improving, public security is well-maintained and the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle has caught world attention. Macao’s diversified cultures and features of internationalisation are getting more vibrant and eye-catching.

The “One country, two systems” principle is the biggest advantage for Macao’s development, said Mr Sam. President Xi Jinping has pointed out that since Macao’s return to the motherland, Macao has achieved notable success and has demonstrated to the world that the “One country, two systems” principle has distinctive institutional strength and strong vitality. It is a good system that sustains the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and of Macao. It is a good system that facilitates endeavours to build China into a great country, and to achieve national rejuvenation; and it is a good system for ensuring peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit between different social systems. Macao must stay committed to this cause, stated Mr Sam.

The MSAR Government will continue fully, faithfully and resolutely to implement the principles of “One country, two systems”; “Macao people governing Macao”; and maintaining a high-degree of autonomy; as well as the principle of “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong”. The MSAR Government must make sure that these principles are not distorted, changed, or deviated from. This is the firm and consistent stance adopted by the Central Government.

On the one hand, the “One country” principle must be upheld. National sovereignty, security and development interests are of paramount importance. By upholding the “One country” principle, the Central Government’s overall jurisdiction is exercised. This should never falter. On the other hand, the “two systems” principle must also be defended. The MSAR’s high degree of autonomy will be fully protected; the practising of capitalism, and people’s way of life in Macao will be maintained. Also, MAAR’s status as international free port and separate customs territory will be sustained: the Continental Law system of Macao will be maintained. The MSAR Government will firmly uphold “One country”, and resolutely defend “two systems”, so that the “One country, two systems” principle will lead the right path to stability and prosperity.

The Chief Executive went on to say that the overall direction of Macao is to “reinforce diversification, improve livelihoods, enhance governance, and integrate into the nation”. The MSAR Government’s goal is to advocate high-level development for all sectors and realise its vision of building Macao as a lawful, vibrant, culture-enriched and blissful city.

The MSAR Government will remain committed to promoting appropriate economic diversification, and will diligently boost the construction of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Mr Sam highlighted that “Macao+Hengqin” is becoming a new demonstration of the enriched implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle. It has become an example of taking new high ground in fostering the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and realising the country’s high-quality opening-up to the outside world.

The MSAR Government will deepen public administration reform and continuously enhance governance capacities; reform the principles of governance and create a business environment benefiting the people and facilitating business; and improving people’s livelihoods and promoting social equity so that the development achievements could fairly benefit all residents.

In addition, the MSAR Government will plan for, and introduce, a series of iconic and impactful major projects that will adopt a long-term and holistic perspective. Examples are: building the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town in phases; developing international integrated tourism and cultural districts in Macao; and developing the international air transport hub (port) on the west bank of the Pearl River; and a technology research industrial park in Macao. These projects will inject new impetus into Macao, create fresh advantages, achieve new breakthroughs, and break new ground for Macao’s future development.

At an important juncture in the “Belt and Road” initiative, Macao will further promote its role as an international cooperation platform, and optimise its scheduled-flight network. Macao will leverage its advantages from the blending of Chinese culture and Western cultures, and brand itself as an important gateway for cultural exchanges and mutual learning between East and West.

Macao welcomes all countries and regions to make good use of Macao’s role as an international cooperation platform, and sincerely invites enterprises and tourists from across the globe to experience the developmental vitality of Macao and China. Macao is willing to share its development opportunities, and expand its international circle of friends, so that it can further broaden its economic cooperation.

Construction of the Greater Bay Area is still under way, creating ample opportunities. Macao and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin have an advanced role in the Greater Bay Area strategy, as it is the hub for international investment and high-calibre talent in technology.

Macao extends its sincere invitation to enterprises and talent from all over the world to take the pulse of the times, seize the opportunities in Hengqin, and engage in the development of the Greater Bay Area. “Investing in China is investing in the future”. The Greater Bay Area – including Macao and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin – is ready to offer the most attractive preferential policies and the best services to its global partners as infinite possibilities unfold.

Mr Sam expressed hopes that consuls general and consular corps representatives will continue to fully leverage the role as a bridge connecting Macao and all countries, promote Macao to more international friends.

Other officials attending today’s reception were: Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.