eCommunity™ Fiber to Showcase Community-First Broadband Model at FiberConnect 2025, Emphasizing Adtran Collaboration

FiberConnect 2025: eCommunity™ Fiber spotlights Adtran & community-first model

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading advocate for digital equity and open-access fiber network deployment, is set to play a prominent role at FiberConnect 2025, the premier event for the fiber broadband industry. The company will showcase its community-first approach to broadband expansion, highlighting its strategic partnership and technical collaboration with Adtran.

At the event, eCommunity™ Fiber CEO Antwon Alsobrook will contribute to a key panel discussion, further solidifying the company's position as a thought leader in driving inclusive broadband adoption.

Antwon Alsobrook is confirmed to speak at the Fiber Broadband Association's FiberConnect 2025 conference on June 1, 2025. He will participate in the session titled "Building Goodwill and Local Stakeholder Support for Fiber Expansion Projects." The session will be moderated by Ashley Brown of Adtran, with additional panelists including Todd Way of Douglas Fast Net, Chukwuma Agba of Panduit, and Drew Pappas of Bonfire.

This session will address critical strategies for fostering strong community relationships and securing essential support for successful fiber deployments, a core tenet of eCommunity™ Fiber's operational philosophy.

eCommunity™ Fiber's participation at FiberConnect 2025 provides a platform to elevate its unique, community-centric model to a national audience of policymakers, funders, and major carriers. The company's approach prioritizes digital equity and ensures that the benefits of high-speed fiber connectivity reach all segments of the population, particularly in underserved areas.

The company's strategic partnership with Adtran is a cornerstone of its network deployment strategy. Adtran's advanced fiber access solutions enable eCommunity™ Fiber to build robust, scalable, and future-proof networks that empower communities with reliable, high-speed connectivity. This collaboration is instrumental in driving eCommunity™ Fiber's successful fiber rollouts and its ability to deliver on its mission of closing the digital divide.

FiberConnect 2025 offers an invaluable opportunity to share experiences and insights on building successful, community-supported fiber networks. eCommunity™ Fiber's collaboration with Adtran is a key enabler of their ability to deploy advanced fiber infrastructure efficiently and effectively, allowing them to connect communities and drive digital empowerment.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video, and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places, and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE.

About FiberConnect

FiberConnect is the premier annual event of the Fiber Broadband Association, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology providers to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in fiber broadband deployment.

Legal Disclaimer:

