eCommunity™ Fiber and Baicells Enable Secure Connectivity for Morrow’s Smart City Kiosks and Mobile Devices

Smart city security boost: eCommunity™ Fiber & Baicells enable protected kiosk & mobile access

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, today announced its partnership with Baicells, a global provider of innovative LTE solutions, to deliver secure wireless connectivity for the City of Morrow’s smart city kiosks and mobile devices. Baicells provided the LTE base station and end-user devices utilized in a demonstration showcasing reliable and secure access to city services.

This collaboration leverages Baicells’ advanced LTE technology over eCommunity™ Fiber’s robust network infrastructure to provide dedicated and secure connectivity for critical smart city applications. The demonstration highlighted the ability for city kiosks to securely connect to essential networks for information dissemination, service access, and citizen engagement. Furthermore, it showcased secure connectivity for authorized mobile devices used by city personnel for various operational tasks.

The deployment of Baicells’ LTE solutions ensures a private and protected wireless environment for sensitive city communications and data transmission, adding a crucial layer of security to Morrow’s growing smart city ecosystem. This dedicated LTE network complements the city’s public Wi-Fi and other wireless technologies, providing a secure and reliable option for specific municipal needs.

Ensuring the security and reliability of the smart city infrastructure is paramount as more connected devices and services are deployed. Baicells’ LTE technology, integrated with eCommunity™ Fiber’s network, provides the secure connectivity needed for essential applications like public kiosks and city mobile devices.

“eCommunity is the ideal partner for Baicells.” said Gerry Ford, CEO of Americas, “The focus they put on improving communities through technology aligns perfectly with our LTE and 5G strategy.”

This partnership between eCommunity™ Fiber and Baicells further strengthens Morrow’s smart city infrastructure, providing a secure and dedicated wireless layer for critical municipal operations and public-facing services.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. Get the latest updates at ecommunityfiber.com

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company dedicated to empowering connectivity through innovative and affordable LTE solutions. With a focus on providing accessible and high-performance wireless technology, Baicells serves a wide range of industries and applications worldwide. Read more at baicells.com

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement. Learn more at thedistrictmorrow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.