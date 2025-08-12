Fiber for Every Military Home: eCommunity™ Fiber Lights First Residential Customers at Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon Sign

First Fort Gordon Homes Are Active with Ecommunity™ Fiber, Providing Military Families with High-Speed, Future-Proof Internet for Enhanced Quality of Life.

FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the network now fully active, eCommunity™ Fiber is proud to announce that the first residential customers at Fort Gordon are connected to a new era of digital empowerment. This pivotal achievement underscores a new era of digital empowerment for military families, providing cutting-edge connectivity through a state-of-the-art fiber-optic infrastructure.

The newly operational network delivers gigabit-plus internet speeds for streaming TV, telemedicine, and other low-latency products, setting a new standard for connectivity in military base housing.

This initiative, driven by eCommunity™ Fiber, directly responds to the expressed needs and survey feedback from military residents, which underscored the desire for more internet provider options. The newly operational network will provide residents with seamless access to online education, remote work, entertainment, and more, significantly improving their quality of life.

Elevating Military Base Connectivity

eCommunity™ Fiber’s commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and high-speed internet access to military families is evident in this project. Key benefits include:

• Enhanced quality of life through superior internet connectivity.

• Expanded access to online educational resources and communication tools.

• Improved operational efficiency and support for military personnel.

• A direct connection to the Internet Exchange, bypassing civilian traffic.

eCommunity™ Fiber is helping communities transition from the speed of sound to the speed of light. What that allows is multiple new broadband options to come to the base without being limited, so the base is now ready for the future. This reflects the project's goal to future-proof the base's connectivity. This pivotal achievement marks the activation of high-speed fiber internet for the first residential customers at Fort Gordon, bringing cutting-edge connectivity directly to military homes.

"Reliable connectivity is essential for military readiness, and we're proud to deliver that with our fiber-optic network at Fort Gordon," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US. "But this goes beyond readiness—it's about supporting the people behind the mission. Military families deserve an internet that works just as hard as they do."

This achievement marks a significant step toward transforming military base connectivity and closing the digital divide for those who serve. The Fort Gordon community is now poised to enjoy the highest quality digital experiences, setting a model for future enhancements across military bases nationwide.

eCommunity™ is working with Boldyn to convert two additional military bases by the end of this year and continue the effort through 2026.

For more information about eCommunity™ Fiber services at Fort Gordon, please visit ecommunityfiber.com/military.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks and is dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is a renowned provider of advanced networking solutions. Known for its expertise in deploying robust fiber-optic networks, Boldyn Networks is committed to delivering high-speed internet services that meet the demands of modern connectivity.

About the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

The Exchange’s Advanced Telecom group is a key player in the Exchange’s Quality-of-Life investments. The Exchange has more than 30 years of experience installing, delivering, and managing telecom infrastructure, working closely with installation leaders to deliver the best telecommunication services possible.

