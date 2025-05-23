OmniShield Remains A Sustaining Member of The National Volunteer Fire Council

Chris Roberts shares the technology of OmniShield at a Fire Service Exhibit

With about 70% of First Responders serving as volunteers, we think organizations like NVFC are extremely important,” — Chris Roberts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to UL and other experts, we can have as little as 3 minutes from the start of a fire in a modern home to the flashover stage. So time is of the essence. Escape and life safety are paramount in the mission for First Responders. Their heroic actions put themselves and their teams in danger when responding to a disaster. They run toward danger.

OmniShield Distributors believe in education, prevention and detection. By educating families on the dangers inside of today's homes, helping them choose a meeting spot, and practicing an escape plan, the distributors of OmniShield help to prepare homeowners for the day when their worst nightmare happens. In addition to the preparation and education, high-quality early warning detection gives more time to react. The goal for families protected by OmniShield is to be on the curb when first responders arrive. By doing this, OmniShield homes are safer for First Responders as well.

"We are proud to offer a product and awareness education that saves lives. We respect the heroic efforts of our First Responders, and we desire to make our customers and their homes safer for anyone who is coming to help them in their time of need. With about 70% of First Responders serving as volunteers, we think organizations like NVFC are extremely important,"" said Chris Roberts, President of the OmniShield Brand.

Once again in 2025, OmniShield has donated to remain a sustaining member of the National Volunteer Fire Council. For more information on the National Volunteer Fire Council or OmniShield, visit their websites at www.nvfc.org and www.homesafenetwork.com

