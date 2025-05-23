OmniShield Remains a Phoenix Mobilizer for the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

Continuing More Than A Decade of Giving

Our goal is to educate because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment,” — Chris Roberts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission statement of OmniShield is to "Protect the World... one family at a time." The network of distributors carry high-quality early warning residential safety products including a burn gel that reduces the damage of minor burns in the home.

Unfortunately, there are so many ways that burns can happen, and the long-term care for transformational healing should never be experienced alone. OmniShield educates families in the dangers of hazards in the home and ways to limit the risks. As simple as where a handle on the stove should be pointed, safety around fire pits, appliances, from fire place safety to keeping flammable materials away from water heaters, and proper use of fire blankets and extinguishers are just a few of the awareness points that the OmniShield educational awareness approach covers.

Chris Roberts, President of the Omnishield Brand, has been saying, "Our goal is to educate because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment," for over 30 years.

The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors offers advocacy, communication and education for survivors better than any other organization. Therefore, OmniShield has given funds for over two decades and is proud to be a Phoenix Mobilizer once again in 2025.

