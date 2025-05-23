Sniffing out crime and fentanyl, new K-9 teams announced

The patrol and narcotics focused teams complete 440 hours of criminal apprehension and narcotics detection training, while the narcotics specific teams complete a minimum of 240 hours of training – for the first time ever training specifically on fentanyl apprehension. The explosives specialized teams complete 600 hours of training. All teams met the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) guidelines and will continue to train at least eight hours a week to maintain peak readiness.

There are 50 active K-9 teams statewide. This class includes:

Three Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine teams

One Patrol and Explosives Detection Canine team

Two Narcotics Detection Canine teams

“These new K-9 teams have demonstrated incredible dedication and skill throughout their training,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They’re not just protecting our communities—they’re enhancing our department’s ability to fight crime and save lives.”

The new teams represent various regions across the state, with officers from the CHP’s Coastal, Golden Gate, Valley, Border, and Inland field divisions. These handlers bring departmental experience, ensuring seasoned leadership behind each K-9. In 2024 alone, CHP K-9 teams helped seize nearly 823 pounds of fentanyl, showcasing their critical role in the fight against illegal drugs.