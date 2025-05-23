Franki Moscato is Cast as Mother Mary in Catholic Music Video

The Thirsting, a Portland-based pop-punk Catholic rock band, released Salve Regina, which features Franki Moscato, a teen suicide prevention advocate.

I was listening to a rough mix of the song and saw an image of Mary walking through the streets, helping lift broken souls to Jesus”
— Daniel Oberreuter
OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franki Moscato is a music artist who won a Gold Ticket on ABC's American Idol. Her notoriety helps bolster her platform advocating teen suicide prevention. Moscato is a devout Catholic and intends to show the music video, “Salve Regina,” in her parochial school talks to add hopefulness to the hearts of young people.

The song and video are by “The Thirsting,” a Portland-based band best known for its pop-punk style of Catholic Rock music. Daniel Oberreuter leads it and dropped the new media, in which Moscato plays Mother Mary. Salve Regina is a pop-punk recording of a Catholic Classic that transcends all ages.

The music video captures a modern-day Mother Mary who calls on her Son to heal suffering people dealing with futility. In the video, Jesus appears and joins His Mother in urban situations.

"The video idea came to me back in January when I was listening to a rough mix of the song and saw an image of Mary walking through the streets, helping lift broken souls to Jesus," stated Oberreuter.

"Young people love The Thirsting's music, and I'm so happy to be cast in their video!" Moscato exclaimed.

Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
The Thirsting - Salve Regina (Official Music Video)

Franki Moscato is a 23-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, and for the President of the United States. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country and provides school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

