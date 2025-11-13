School Kindness and Suicide Prevention - Student Video Contest Deadline Extended to Dec-31st
The Franki Moscato Foundation invites Wisconsin students to submit 60-second videos on teen suicide prevention. The deadline has been changed to December 31st.
Experts will judge the top videos and choose a winner whose video best deglamorizes and destigmatizes teen mental health issues.
Authors of the winning video will be invited to participate as cast members in a professionally directed and produced version of their video, to be broadcast across Wisconsin airwaves and media outlets, including television, radio, and social media. Mirrorless Productions is the partnering media provider.
The parents of the primary winning author will receive an all-expenses-paid FunJet vacation to the Dominican Republic.
Students are encouraged to work with parents, teachers, drama, film, counselors, etc. Videos must adhere to specific guidelines and be created by adolescents who are current Wisconsin residents. The submission deadline has been extended to December 31st, 2025.
Contest information and submission abilities can be found at https://BeKindContest.com.
Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Partnering with Mirrorless Productions
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.