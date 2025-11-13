School Kindness and Suicide Prevention - Student Video Contest Deadline Extended to Dec-31st

The Franki Moscato Foundation invites Wisconsin students to submit 60-second videos on teen suicide prevention. The deadline has been changed to December 31st.

Our video contest offers students passionate about combating teen suicide the opportunity to gain recognition and be featured in a professionally produced version of their work, broadcast statewide.”
— Franki Moscato
OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This student contest is sponsored by the Franki Moscato Foundation. It invites students in 6th-12th grades across Wisconsin to create and submit a 60-second video that promotes kindness and discourages self-harm. The video can be about intentional kindness, adolescent grief, friendship, and/or ways to prevent suicide or promote positive mental health.

Experts will judge the top videos and choose a winner whose video best deglamorizes and destigmatizes teen mental health issues.

Authors of the winning video will be invited to participate as cast members in a professionally directed and produced version of their video, to be broadcast across Wisconsin airwaves and media outlets, including television, radio, and social media. Mirrorless Productions is the partnering media provider.

The parents of the primary winning author will receive an all-expenses-paid FunJet vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Students are encouraged to work with parents, teachers, drama, film, counselors, etc. Videos must adhere to specific guidelines and be created by adolescents who are current Wisconsin residents. The submission deadline has been extended to December 31st, 2025.

Contest information and submission abilities can be found at https://BeKindContest.com.

Partnering with Mirrorless Productions

You just read:

About

Franki Moscato is a 23-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, the Milwaukee Brewers, and for the White House VP and POTUS. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country, providing school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

