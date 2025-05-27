Fasoo Showcases Advanced Data-Centric Security and DSPM Solutions at the Vietnam Security Summit 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at Vietnam Security Summit 2025

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, successfully showcased its latest innovations at the Vietnam Security Summit 2025, held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 23.

At Vietnam’s largest cybersecurity event, Fasoo introduced its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution, alongside its zero trust data security platform.

With Vietnam accelerating its national digital agenda under Decree 13 (PDP Law) and regional cyber risks on the rise, Fasoo’s data-centric solutions drew strong attention from IT and security leaders at the event.

Many organizations were seeking integrated solutions to secure sensitive data across complex, hybrid environments – from endpoints and on-premise servers to cloud services and AI pipelines.

“Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s most rapidly digitalizing economies. From BFSI to government agencies, we see rising demand for a unified solution that helps secure and control sensitive data continuously, without slowing down innovation,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “The recent addition of Fasoo DSPM to our advanced data security portfolio further solidifies our platform strategy—it was a strategic response to the local market’s needs for greater visibility, extended control, and advanced security in enterprise data.”

During the summit, Fasoo introduced key capabilities of its Data Security Platform, including:

• Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive and unstructured data

• Persistent file-level encryption and granular access control

• Secure document lifecycle management through content virtualization, version control, and automated backup

• Secure external collaboration with real-time role-based access control

• Centralized logging and audit trails for governance and compliance

The event also marked Fasoo DSPM’s debut in the Vietnamese market, delivering a visibility-driven approach to risk management. By mapping data flows across cloud platforms, local storage, and file servers, the solution offers actionable insights at both the data and storage levels. With Fasoo DSPM, organizations can gain an accurate understanding of their security posture, eliminate blind spots, and address security vulnerabilities proactively.

At the Fasoo booth, attendees had the opportunity to experience live demos and engage in one-on-one consultations, learning how Fasoo helps enterprises go beyond traditional perimeter security to adopt Zero Trust data security. For more information about Fasoo’s data-centric security solutions, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-classification-data-protection-data-visibility/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

