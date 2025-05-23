N.C. Judicial Branch Releases Special Podcast Episode on the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has released a special episode of All Things Judicial: Beyond the Bench podcast, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. The episode features a compelling conversation with Kendall Kendrick, Executive Director of the Charlotte Trail of History and the Charlotte Liberty Walk, as well as remarks from Chief Justice Paul Newby delivered at the May 20th anniversary ceremony in Charlotte.

In the episode, Kendrick offers unique historical insight into the events of May 1775 and her personal connection as a descendant of the Alexander family—key figures associated with the original declaration. She discusses the ongoing legacy of the Mecklenburg Declaration, its place in Revolutionary War history, and the continued efforts to tell Charlotte’s foundational stories through public history initiatives.

Listeners will also hear highlights from Chief Justice Paul Newby’s speech at the 250th commemoration ceremony, where he reflects on the Declaration’s importance to North Carolina’s identity, civic heritage, and the broader American story of liberty.

"We do hereby declare ourselves a free and independent people, that we are and of right ought to be a sovereign and self-governing people under the power of God," said Newby, quoting the Mecklenburg Declaration, on the podcast. "Today, what do we celebrate when we celebrate the Meck Dec? We celebrate self government under the power of God."

All Things Judicial: Beyond the Bench is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen. For more information and to listen to the episode, visit NCcourts.gov.