CloudQix Opens Platform to Security Community in Inaugural Security Hackathon

CloudQix No-Code Software Integration Platform

Ahead of their public launch, CloudQix opened its no-code software integration platform to the cybersecurity community with an inaugural Security Hackathon.

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From May 17–19, participants attempted to find vulnerabilities on the CloudQix platform in the hopes of taking home cash prizes. Hackers submitted everything from standard attack patterns to specialized attacks attempting to penetrate access control validation, protocols, data security, authentication/SSO, interface behaviors and various other attacks. Submissions were graded on severity, with special points awarded for creativity."Congrats to our Hackathon winners, we had a great group of cybersecurity enthusiasts and enjoyed watching them try a variety of unique attacks on the platform,” said founder, David Potts, “We'll use the information to continue our security hardening as we prepare for launch. Stay tuned for news on the next Hackathon and let us know if you're interested in participating."The top-awarded submissions were found by competitors Charles D. and Tarek S. Beyond the hackathon competition, CloudQix will invite participants to collaborate further with early access to the platform and a spot in the exclusive Founders Test Flight Group. This group will play a key role in shaping the future of CloudQix in partnership with their team.By welcoming the security community into their process early, CloudQix aims to reaffirm a core belief that the strongest platforms are the ones that have been challenged, questioned, and pressure-tested by those who know where to push.About CloudQixCloudQix is a next-gen, no-code Software Integration Platform slated to launch in the coming months. The platform aims to end the long development times typically associated with creating software connections, enabling users to create new connections in as little as an hour.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.