Cloudqix Secures up to $3 Million in Funding to Lead the Future of No-Code Integration

CloudQix Low-Code Software Integration Platform

The no-code IPaaS platform, CloudQix, has secured funding to accelerate product rollout and expand its teams.

CloudQix is tackling a universal pain point — and doing it with the right mix of usability and technical depth.” — Sandy Rich, Vice President at GRI Ventures

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudQix , a next-generation, no-code integration platform launched by the team behind SalesWarp , has secured up to $3 million in funding to accelerate product rollout and expand its sales and marketing teams. The round was led by GRI Ventures, with participation from DMV Angels and other investors.CloudQix is designed to help fast-growing software companies and non-technical teams connect disparate systems and automate workflows without relying on developers. It eliminates the traditional tradeoffs between high-cost middleware and limited no-code tools by offering a visual builder, a developer-friendly SDK, and enterprise-grade security."CloudQix is a game changer for any business struggling with the complexity and costs of data integrations or AI adoption," said David Potts, Founder of both SalesWarp and CloudQix. "This investment helps us leverage our company track record of delivering highly integrated, scalable systems for large enterprises to now offer solutions to clients of any size.”“We’re excited to back a team with a track record of delivering software that customers depend on to run their businesses,” said Sandy Rich, Vice President at GRI Ventures. “CloudQix is tackling a universal pain point — and doing it with the right mix of usability and technical depth.”The funding will also support continued innovation across the broader SalesWarp portfolio, including the upcoming launch of SalesWarp Ship, a shipping and logistics module that enhances capabilities within the company’s proven commerce operations platform.CloudQix is currently in early access with select clients and partners. A public launch is scheduled for Q2 this year.About CloudQixCloudQix, a wholly owned subsidiary of SalesWarp, is a no-code integration platform that allows businesses to connect software, automate workflows, and scale operations without relying on developers. Built with both usability and enterprise power in mind, CloudQix enables teams to go live faster and reduce the burden of ongoing integration maintenance. Learn more at www.cloudqix.com About SalesWarpSalesWarp is a commerce operations platform that helps retailers streamline order, inventory, and fulfillment workflows. It supports omnichannel growth and enables brands to manage operations more efficiently across marketplaces, POS, ERP, and ecommerce platforms. Learn more at www.saleswarp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.