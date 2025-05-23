Yarmouth and Brunswick High School Interns Join Maine DOE, Launch Extended Learning Opportunities “Storybook Project”

For the first time, the Maine Department of Education Extended Learning Opportunities team is hosting two students to participate in its own extended learning opportunity (ELO). These interns are funded through the Maine Career Exploration Program, and both are earning credit at their respective schools. They will be helping the Maine DOE to spread the good news of exciting developments in ELOs throughout the state, honing their communication and writing skills, and learning about their local state government.

Vagni Das is a junior at Yarmouth High School. She was born in India and has lived in Maine for seven years and in America for 15. In school, Vagni especially likes learning about history and science. Apart from her regular courses, she enjoys doing theater, Model UN, and debate. In her free time, she loves watching movies and singing. Vagni is so excited to be working at the Maine DOE as an intern/ELO student!

Olivia Haralson, a senior at Brunswick High School, will be attending New York University in the fall to major in Film and Television. She is excited to write articles through the Maine DOE about ELO programs at high schools statewide. In her free time, Olivia enjoys filmmaking, thrifting, and writing.



As part of their internship, Vagni and Olivia are starting a collaborative project: producing an ELO “storybook” that will feature student profiles and serve as a resource for those interested in seeing the diverse ELO opportunities that students have completed throughout the state. Vagni and Olivia are inviting any school, ELO Coordinator, and other ELO students to share their ELO experience via this short survey. Recently, Vagni and Olivia—both from Midcoast Maine—wrote articles about ELO programs in Washington County, shining a light on the powerful ELO work happening in rural regions.

For example, Vagni and Olivia are also working on independent projects. In late May, Olivia will practice her filming and interviewing skills at Vagni’s high school ELO showcase, featuring the work of Yarmouth High School’s ELO students. Last month, Vagni participated in the Maine DOE’s Inclusive Education Conference at the Augusta Civic Center.

Vagni Das visits the Hall of Flags at the Statehouse

To learn more about ELOs, or for questions regarding the ELO storybook, please contact Lana Sawyer at lana.sawyer@maine.gov. To learn more about implementing a paid, meaningful work opportunity through the Maine Career Exploration Program, please contact Karen Morin at karen.morin@maine.gov.