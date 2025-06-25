Arrow Home Inspections Launches 24/7 Online Booking Platform for Rhode Island, MA and CT Clients

Arrow’s new platform connects homebuyers, sellers and agents to licensed professionals for inspections and related services.

A good inspection isn’t just a report, it’s a chance to educate clients so they feel confident about one of the biggest decisions of their lives” — Douglas Cavalieri, owner Arrow Home Inspections.

BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Home Inspections is proud to announce the launch of its new online appointment system, available now at StraightToThePointWithArrow.com , allowing homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents to schedule home inspections anytime, day or night. Easily schedule inspections and access trusted industry pros in one place, saving time, reducing stress and keeping deals on track in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut."We know the stress that comes with buying or selling a home, and we want to make the inspection process as straightforward and accessible as possible," said Douglas Cavalieri, owner of Arrow Home Inspections. "This new system gives our clients the power to book at their convenience, 24/7, without back-and-forth calls or emails."The self-service approach offered at StraightToThePointWithArrow.com simplifies scheduling for clients throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Whether it's a first-time homebuyer in Providence, a seasoned agent in Somerset or a seller in New Canaan, users can now view availability and schedule their home inspections instantly.Arrow Home Inspections delivers fair, factual and comprehensive same-day inspection reports. The company serves a wide range of clients, from first-time homebuyers to top-producing agents closing 100 deals a year, who rely on Arrow Home Inspections as a trusted partner offering access to a vetted network of industry experts and a smooth, coordinated inspection process that keeps transactions on track."Let Arrow Home Inspections help you get straight to the point," Cavalieri added. "That’s more than a tagline; it’s our philosophy."Responding to New Industry Regulations: A Trusted Network of ExpertsIn addition to the new booking platform, Arrow Home Inspections is also responding to evolving state laws that impact how inspections must be conducted. As of Jan. 30, 2025, Rhode Island requires that only licensed electricians perform electrical inspections, including the opening of electrical panels."When you work with Arrow, you're not just hiring an inspector; you're gaining access to a trusted network of vetted experts," said Cavalieri. "We saw this regulatory shift coming and took steps to ensure our clients won’t face delays or confusion."Arrow's curated referral network includes licensed professionals across all the specialized areas that may be needed during the home inspection process. In states like Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, where laws vary and complexity can slow transactions, Arrow’s coordinated approach keeps things moving forward. Through Arrow, buyers and agents can schedule one appointment and access all the services and licensed experts needed to complete a home inspection.To ensure electrical inspections remain seamless and fully compliant under the new regulations, Arrow has partnered with ECON Electrical Contractors Inc., a licensed and insured firm known for its professionalism, prompt service and deep knowledge of local codes. ECON delivers the specialized electrical expertise now required by law, helping buyers avoid costly delays and ensuring confidence in the inspection process.Among Arrow's trusted experts is Bill D'Allesandro of Septic Inspections, a licensed septic system inspector based in Foster, Rhode Island. Recognized on official lists of approved inspectors in municipalities such as South Kingstown and North Kingstown, D'Allesandro delivers comprehensive septic system evaluations that assess functionality, safety and compliance. His inspections play a critical role in many real estate transactions, giving clients reliable insights before closing.Also part of Arrow’s extended team is Joe Miamo of Well Check, the company’s preferred partner for well testing services. Well testing is essential for homes relying on private wells and includes both a flow test and a full water quality analysis. The flow test assesses whether the well can provide consistent water supply, while the water quality test checks for harmful contaminants like bacteria and nitrates to ensure the water is safe for consumption. With decades of experience, Miamo helps homeowners and buyers understand the performance and safety of a home’s well system.Comprehensive Inspections With Clarity and ConfidenceArrow Home Inspections provides detailed assessments of single-family and multi-family homes, apartment buildings, condominiums, new developments and light commercial properties. Inspection reports are typically delivered the same day, offering clarity, peace of mind and momentum for all parties involved.Inspections include evaluations of major systems and structures such as:RoofingExterior elementsSite elementsGarageAtticKitchen and bathroomsFoundation and water penetration issuesCooling, heating and hot water systemsPlumbing and electrical systemsAdditional (Add-On) Services Offered:Sewer scopeAir quality testingRadon testingSeptic inspectionsWell inspectionsMold testingWood-destroying insect reports"We don't just check boxes and move on. We take time to make sure clients understand what they're buying and where potential issues might lie," Cavalieri said. "That transparency is why we have hundreds of five-star reviews and why real estate companies continue to refer us."Experience That Earns TrustCavalieri has performed almost 3,000 inspections since becoming a licensed home inspector in 2019. Prior to founding Arrow Home Inspections, he spent more than 20 years in the construction industry and five years working for a national inspection franchise."After years of working for a big-name inspection company, I wanted to create a service where the client always came first," he said. "Now, I work for you and only you."Arrow Home Inspections holds active licenses in three states: Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Additional certifications include radon and pest and WDI (wood-destroying insects).In 2023, Cavalieri was named "Home Inspector of the Year" by a major franchise, highlighting his commitment to excellence and client care. Anyone can connect with Arrow before or after an inspection and get questions answered to ensure peace of mind every step of the way. Follow along on Facebook for tips, updates, behind-the-scenes insights and an occasional "Rooftops of Rhode Island" view. Arrow Home Inspections on Facebook About Arrow Home InspectionsArrow Home Inspections is a trusted provider of residential and light commercial property inspections in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Founded by Douglas Cavalieri, Arrow leverages over two decades of construction and inspection experience to deliver high-quality, straightforward evaluations that help clients make informed decisions. With almost 3,000 inspections completed, hundreds of five-star reviews and a growing referral network of trusted professionals, Arrow is known for its clarity, efficiency and professionalism. Inspection reports are typically delivered the same day and include actionable insights designed to protect clients' interests. Arrow serves first-time homebuyers, real estate professionals and high-volume investors alike, providing tailored service that reflects each client’s unique needs.Appointments can be booked anytime at StraightToThePointWithArrow.com. Learn more at Arrow-HomeInspections.com.

