Interior Deploys Personnel to Support Wildfire Response in Southern California

Date: May 23, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In line with the Trump Administration’s focus on public safety and fast, effective disaster response, the Department of the Interior has sent a team to help communities in Southern California recover from recent wildfires and severe wind events.

“The Department of the Interior strongly stands with communities impacted by these devastating wildfires,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are prioritizing rapid, coordinated disaster response and strong interagency teamwork. The deployment of Bureau of Reclamation personnel to support debris removal and public safety reflects our commitment to protecting lives, restoring communities and stewarding our nation’s resources with urgency and accountability.”

The Bureau of Reclamation deployed five Quality Assurance Technical Monitors and one Safety Professional to the Eaton and Palisades Wildfire sites in southern California. Reclamation personnel are working side by side with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove debris and support cleanup efforts. Their work is part of a larger federal push to get communities back on their feet as quickly and safely as possible.

The Reclamation team is conducting essential field operations, including initial site inspections alongside contractor crews and homeowners, on-site coordination with the public and direct oversight of contractor progress on debris management. Staff are deployed in 30-day rotations and are working seven days a week, 12 hours a day, to ensure safe and effective recovery operations.

“The Bureau of Reclamation is proud to stand alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our other federal partners in the wake of these devastating wildfires,” said Acting Reclamation Commissioner David Palumbo. “Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to ensure debris is cleared safely and efficiently, while keeping the needs of impacted communities at the heart of every decision. This is about more than cleanup—it’s about helping people rebuild and move forward.”

As Interior’s principal planner for Emergency Support Function #3, Reclamation leads all aspects of Emergency Support Function #3 missions, including coordination, funding and deployment staffing. These 30-day deployments are expected to continue throughout the year as recovery efforts progress. In events like wildfires, hurricanes, floods or other major disasters, Emergency Support Function #3 is activated to restore critical services and infrastructure, working closely with federal, state and local agencies, and other federal partners. Emergency Support Function #3 refers to one of the 15 Emergency Support Functions in the National Response Framework, which guides how the federal government responds to disasters and emergencies. Reclamation has been providing emergency response assistance since the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

###