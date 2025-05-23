Law Office of Jason M. Hafield P.A. Files First Amended Complaint on Behalf of Injured Employee Following Electrical Injury Incident

Springdale, Arkansas – An employee of Ervin Cable Construction has filed a first amended complaint in Washington County Circuit Court (Case No. 72CV-25-461) following a life-threatening incident that occurred on January 6, 2023, while he was working on a utility pole near Hartford, Arkansas. The complaint seeks damages from multiple defendants, alleging negligence and product liability related to a defective electrical component.

According to the complaint, he was performing routine work when a faulty two-piece porcelain insulator failed, causing live electrical wires to strike him directly. The severe electric shock rendered him unconscious and left him hanging from the pole until his co-workers intervened, administering CPR that ultimately revived him.

The employee sustained extensive electrical burns and has since endured a protracted recovery, spending approximately two months hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. His medical expenses have soared to over $800,000, and he has experienced profound personal loss, missing the funeral of his own mother due to his injuries.

The first amended complaint details the plaintiff’s claims for physical pain, emotional distress, lost wages, and permanent impairment. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages exceeding the federal jurisdictional minimum, holding several entities accountable for their alleged roles in the incident.

The complaint names Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corporation (AVECC) as a defendant. The plaintiff contends that AVECC failed to perform necessary preparatory work on the utility pole before allowing contractors to perform their duties. The complaint asserts that AVECC neglected its duty to ensure the safety of the workplace, leading to the plaintiff’s injuries.

In addition to AVECC, the complaint names PPC USA, Inc., the manufacturer of the defective insulator, and MDR Construction, Inc., which was contracted by AVECC to conduct the make-ready work. Furthermore, “John Does 1-10” are included as unknown parties who may also have contributed to the manufacturing, installation, or repair of the defective equipment.

The allegations detail a pattern of negligence and reckless disregard for safety standards, highlighting the critical responsibilities that utility companies have in maintaining safe working conditions for contractors. As the case progresses, it aims to address the serious implications of inadequate safety protocols in the utility industry.

Case Information

Washington County Circuit Court

Symoyah Hobbs v. Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative Corp., PPC USA, Inc., MDR Construction, and John Does I-10

72CV-25-461

