3 Days Left To Apply for FEMA Assistance Following February Severe Storms and Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie,

Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson and Woodford counties who experienced damage or losses caused by

the February severe storms and floods have 3 days to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to

apply for federal assistance is May 25.

Survivors of the April storms still have until June 25 to Apply.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a

home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a

disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

Homeowners and renters in Woodford County may be eligible for federal assistance, if you had property damage or loss in Woodford County from the February severe incident, and then again from the April severe incident, you would need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.