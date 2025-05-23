Time To Celebrate! National Fishing and Boating Week Is June 1-8, 2025: Two Free Fishing Days!

Just in case you needed an excuse to get out on the water, National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW) is June 1-8 and includes two FREE Fishing Days, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Some of the best days are those spent on the water, whether you decide to make it an all-day adventure on a large reservoir or a short trip to go bank fishing at the local pond,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Everyone benefits when you are out on the water because boating and fishing helps you connect with family and friends; it provides stress relief; and it also means you are actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of fishing equipment and boating fuel.”

National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers.

Ways to Celebrate:

Free Fishing Days: Georgia offers two FREE fishing days (Sat., May 31 and Sat., June 7, 2025) during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass to fish on public waters.

Attend a Fun Fishing Event: Multiple Family Fishing Events are scheduled throughout the state during the week-long celebration (License.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx).

Can’t Get Outdoors? Celebrate indoors by letting the kids go to the Angler Academy. At this website, developed by TakeMeFishing.org, you will find links to “fishy” crafts, games, informative videos and puzzles. Check it out at takemefishing.org/how-to-fish/fishing-resources/angler-academy-for-kids/.

Where to Celebrate: Anywhere there is water! Georgia has trout streams, large and small lakes and ponds, and extensive river systems just waiting for you. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas or at one of many Georgia State Parks that offer fishing opportunities.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/nfbw.