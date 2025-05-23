Home Sweet Veterans Home!

What began in 2023 as an annual Spring veteran’s cemetery cleanup event evolved this year into a beautification of the grounds of the Michigan Veteran Homes of Grand Rapids (MVHGR) for the upcoming raising of a 50-foot American flag. Coordinated by Autumn Henne and Adam Donne of the Remediation and Redevelopment Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), 15 volunteers from multiple State of Michigan (SOM) departments pitched in on April 24, pulling weeds, spreading mulch, and tidying up the grounds of the MVHGR. Windstorms earlier this year damaged the flag that had formerly been displayed between two large oak trees that have long stood in front of the original MVHGR building.

Participants from State offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Southeast Michigan arrived to support the effort that has become an annual show of EGLE Vets and SOM veterans and allies support of the MVHGR.

This year’s event was followed by MVHGR “Vegas Days” that offered resident members of the veterans home a break from their daily routines. With the support of a cadre of MVHGR staff and local volunteers, resident veterans participated in games of chance, with winnings supporting resident veterans’ participation in future MVHGR-sponsored wellness activities.

Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for MVHGR, praised the volunteer group’s efforts, confirming that the new flag has since been raised and “is amazing in all her bright colors. We truly appreciate your help in keeping the Veterans Home looking pristine.”