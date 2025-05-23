From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – May 28, Independence Day – I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and continued progress, and express my best wishes.

Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to work with you to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries.

Respectfully,

Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

President of the Republic of Senegal