From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal
AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 May 2025, 13:17
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – May 28, Independence Day – I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations.
I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and continued progress, and express my best wishes.
Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to work with you to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries.
Respectfully,
Bassirou Diomaye Faye,
President of the Republic of Senegal
