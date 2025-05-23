Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,638 in the last 365 days.

From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 May 2025, 13:17

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of your country’s national holiday – May 28, Independence Day – I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations.

I wish you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and continued progress, and express my best wishes.

Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm my readiness to work with you to further strengthen the friendly relations between our countries.

Respectfully,

 

Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

President of the Republic of Senegal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more