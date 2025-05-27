OLS Solicitors Launches Nationwide Prenup Service to Make Pre-Marital Planning Easier and More Affordable

Image of a HNW couple after a prenup

tech savvy couples are choosing prenups

OLS Solicitors has launched a new nationwide prenuptial agreement platform for tech savvy couples

LLANELLI, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLS Solicitors, a client-focused UK family law firm, has launched a new nationwide prenuptial agreement platform designed to make pre-marital legal planning more accessible, efficient, and affordable for couples across England and Wales. The service has it's own standalone website prenuptial-agreement-solicitors.co.uk

Traditionally viewed as a luxury reserved for high-net-worth individuals, prenuptial agreements are increasingly sought by everyday couples looking to protect their assets, define financial responsibilities, or plan for blended family situations. In response, OLS has developed a streamlined online service that delivers solicitor-reviewed prenups with transparent, fixed-fee pricing.

An estimated 10% of UK couples now have a prenup and the trend is growing.

Key features include:

Drafting within 28 days (or 7 days for fast-track)

£899+VAT for prenups covering assets up to £3 million

Negotiable rates for complex or high-value cases

£399+VAT for independent legal advice for the other party

The service combines AI-assisted document generation with oversight from experienced solicitors, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and enforceability. To overcome a key legal hurdle—ensuring both parties have independent advice—OLS has partnered with a network of solicitor firms nationwide.

“We’re seeing over 50 prenup enquiries a month already,” said Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO. “Couples want clarity and fairness going into marriage, and our platform delivers that with speed and legal certainty.”

The platform aligns with ongoing calls for legislative reform, including the Law Commission’s 2014 recommendation to make qualifying prenups legally binding, and reflects broader trends toward digital-first legal services.

About OLS Solicitors:
OLS Solicitors is a modern UK family law firm with offices in Llanelli and Swindon. The firm combines legal expertise with innovative technology to offer divorce, financial, and children’s law services nationwide.

Mark Keenan
Online Legal Services Limited
+44 7921 619770
mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OLS Solicitors Launches Nationwide Prenup Service to Make Pre-Marital Planning Easier and More Affordable

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mark Keenan
Online Legal Services Limited
+44 7921 619770 mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk
Company/Organization
Online Legal Services Limited
Unit 3 The Meads Business Centre
Swindon, SN5 7YJ
United Kingdom
+44 7921 619770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Divorce-Online is the UK’s leading online divorce service, established in 1999 to make divorce more affordable, faster, and less stressful for couples seeking to separate amicably. As a trusted digital-first platform, we provide fixed-fee divorce and consent order services tailored to the needs of modern families. Our newsroom shares press releases, legal commentary, and research insights on key topics such as divorce trends, financial settlements, prenuptial agreements, and family law reform. We also publish consumer-focused content and media-friendly quotes from our Founder & CEO, Mark Keenan, one of the UK’s most experienced paralegals in online family law. Divorce-Online is regularly featured in national media, offering data-driven insights and expert opinion on the changing face of divorce in the UK. Our goal is to promote transparency, accessibility, and innovation in family law.

Divorce-online

More From This Author
OLS Solicitors Launches Nationwide Prenup Service to Make Pre-Marital Planning Easier and More Affordable
Divorce-Online Reports Rise in Clients Citing Emotional Attachment to AI Companions as Factor in Divorce
UK’s Divorce Expert Reveals 10 Little-Known Tricks That Can Save You Thousands During a Split
View All Stories From This Author