OLS Solicitors Launches Nationwide Prenup Service to Make Pre-Marital Planning Easier and More Affordable
OLS Solicitors has launched a new nationwide prenuptial agreement platform for tech savvy couplesLLANELLI, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLS Solicitors, a client-focused UK family law firm, has launched a new nationwide prenuptial agreement platform designed to make pre-marital legal planning more accessible, efficient, and affordable for couples across England and Wales. The service has it's own standalone website prenuptial-agreement-solicitors.co.uk
Traditionally viewed as a luxury reserved for high-net-worth individuals, prenuptial agreements are increasingly sought by everyday couples looking to protect their assets, define financial responsibilities, or plan for blended family situations. In response, OLS has developed a streamlined online service that delivers solicitor-reviewed prenups with transparent, fixed-fee pricing.
An estimated 10% of UK couples now have a prenup and the trend is growing.
Key features include:
Drafting within 28 days (or 7 days for fast-track)
£899+VAT for prenups covering assets up to £3 million
Negotiable rates for complex or high-value cases
£399+VAT for independent legal advice for the other party
The service combines AI-assisted document generation with oversight from experienced solicitors, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and enforceability. To overcome a key legal hurdle—ensuring both parties have independent advice—OLS has partnered with a network of solicitor firms nationwide.
“We’re seeing over 50 prenup enquiries a month already,” said Mark Keenan, Founder and CEO. “Couples want clarity and fairness going into marriage, and our platform delivers that with speed and legal certainty.”
The platform aligns with ongoing calls for legislative reform, including the Law Commission’s 2014 recommendation to make qualifying prenups legally binding, and reflects broader trends toward digital-first legal services.
About OLS Solicitors:
OLS Solicitors is a modern UK family law firm with offices in Llanelli and Swindon. The firm combines legal expertise with innovative technology to offer divorce, financial, and children’s law services nationwide.
