In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Hazardous Goods Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the current projection for the hazardous goods logistics market size?

The data shows significant growth in recent years. The hazardous goods logistics market size has increased from $233.66 billion in 2024 to a projected $252.44 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to the growth of industrialization, increasing globalization, and a heightened awareness of the importance of safety and security in handling hazardous goods.

What are the future growth expectations for the hazardous goods logistics market?

The hazardous goods logistics market size is forecasted to continue its strong growth trajectory in the upcoming years. It is poised to reach $337.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to a combination of factors such as the rise of e-commerce, continued growth of the global economy, resilience in the supply chain, and an increased focus on environmental sustainability.

What is driving this growth and what trends are expected in the future of hazardous goods logistics market?

The forecast period is expected to witness major trends like the digitization and implementation of blockchain technology, hazardous materials packaging innovation, collaborative partnerships, multimodal transportation, and emergency response preparedness. Additionally, the burgeoning oil and gas industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the hazardous goods logistics market.

Which companies are leading the hazardous goods logistics market?

The hazardous goods logistics market has major players that include Deutsche Post DHL Group, YRC Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corporation, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Kühne + Nagel International AG, DSV A/S, United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and Nippon Express Co.Ltd.

What modifications are being made in the market by these companies? These companies are developing innovative logistic solutions like one-stop-shop logistics solutions, which offer a broad spectrum of logistics services under one umbrella, to increase their profitability in the market.

How is the hazardous goods logistics market segmented?

The market is segmented based on product into flammable, explosive, radioactive, bio-hazardous, and other products. By business type, it is divided into transportation, warehousing, value-added services. The operation segment covers seaways, roadways, railways, airways, storage, and services. The application ranges from industrial, healthcare, to agriculture and other applications.

Which regions are leading in the hazardous goods logistics market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the hazardous goods logistics market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

