Consumer price index (CPI) for April 2025

MACAU, May 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for April 2025 rose by 0.23% year-on-year and rebounded by 0.16% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended April this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.42% from the previous period (May 2023 – April 2024).

In comparison with April last year, the price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture and Miscellaneous Goods & Services (such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches) increased by 2.47% and 1.82% respectively. In addition, rising charges for eating out and takeaway drove up the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages by 0.48%, whereas higher rentals for dwellings pushed up the price index of Housing & Fuels by 0.21%. On the other hand, the price indices of Information & Communication (-3.01%), Clothing & Footwear (-2.35%) and Transport (-1.67%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.18% and 0.27% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to March this year, the Composite CPI rose by 0.16% in April. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.6%) saw notable month-on-month growth due to higher hotel room rates. Price indices of Clothing & Footwear (+0.78%) and Transport (+0.42%) increased on account of new arrival of summer clothing and a pickup in airfares. Meanwhile, the price index of Information & Communication (-0.07%) fell month-on-month. With respect to the sections of goods and services that are closely linked to livelihoods, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-0.04%) decreased, as the rise in charges for eating out and takeaway was not sufficient to fully offset the drop in prices of fresh fish, seafood, vegetables and fruits. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.12% and 0.19% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended April 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.42% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.47%), Education (+2.21%) and Health (+1.62%) saw relatively large growth, while the index of Transport (-3%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.4% and 0.44% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first four months of 2025 climbed by 0.17% year-on-year, with the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rising by 0.63%. The average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 0.13% and 0.19% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.