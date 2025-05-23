Macao's composite interest rates – 1st Quarter 2025

MACAU, May 23 - According to statistics released today (23 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the first quarter of 2025.

At end-March 2025, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD decreased by 10 basis points and 24 basis points, from 1.85% and 3.32% at end-2024 to 1.74% and 3.09% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series