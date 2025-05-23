Global IVF Services Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

IVF Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's IVF Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Is the IVF Services Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The In Vitro Fertilisation IVF services market has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with growth significantly attributed to factors such as an increased prevalence of PCOS condition, higher cases of premature ovarian failure, a rising rate of male infertility, and expansive insurance coverage for IVF treatments.

Striking a CAGR of 11.0%, the IVF services market is projected to grow from $19.19 billion in 2024 to $21.3 billion in 2025. However, the next few years promise even stronger growth, with market size expected to reach $30.87 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7%. This surge in the forecast period is attributed to rising infertility rates, advancements in fertility treatment technology, growing adoption of IVF services, an increase in the number of same-sex couples, expanded number of fertility clinics, growth in disposable income, and trends towards late parenthood.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The IVF Services Market?

Emerging trends that drive the IVF services market include the provision of mitochondrial replacement therapies to potentially overcome genetic disorders. The use of new technologies offers better solutions for people seeking fertility treatments. Pre-implantation genetic testing is being increasingly offered as a method to increase the chances of pregnancy. The application of artificial intelligence further enhances the industry by reducing costs and time. Furthermore, the implementation of blockchain-based apps and advanced technologies like time-lapse microscopy allows for safe, uninterrupted, and constant embryo observation.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3348&type=smp

Are Government Initiatives Boosting IVF Services Market?

Government initiatives play a critical role in propelling the growth of the IVF services market. These initiatives represent specific actions, programs, policies, or projects undertaken by various agencies to address specific issues, achieve particular goals, or promote certain outcomes within society. Several government authorities around the world have initiated various programs designed to support the IVF services global market.

Who Are The Key Players In The IVF Services Market?

Industry stalwarts playing major roles in the IVF services global market include Monash IVF Group, Virtus Health Limited, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Genea Limited, Boston IVF, IVF Spain, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Dünya IVF, Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility LLC, Cloudnine Fertility, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Trivector Origio Scientific, Lab IVF Asia Pte Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Bourn Hall Clinic, Southend Fertility, Indira IVF, Pearl Women Hospital & Yash IVF Center. These organizations seek competitive advantage in the market development by innovating IVF treatments using artificial intelligence.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivf-services-global-market-report

How Is The IVF Services Market Segmented?

The IVF services market report also outlines segmentation of the industry:

1. By Cycle Type: Fresh IVF CyclesNon-donor, Thawed IVF CyclesNon-donor, Donor Egg IVF Cycles

2. By Service Provider: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

3. By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals And Other Settings

Subsegments:

1. By Fresh IVF Cycles Non-donor: Standard Fresh IVF Cycles, IVF Cycles With Preimplantation Genetic Testing PGT

2. By Thawed IVF Cycles Non-donor: Thawed Embryo Transfer TET Cycles, Thawed Blastocyst Transfer Cycles

3. By Donor Egg IVF Cycles: IVF Cycles Using Fresh Donor Eggs, IVF Cycles Using Frozen Donor Eggs

What Is The Regional Analysis Of IVF Services Market?

A demographical breakdown of the IVF services market reveals that Western Europe held the largest market share in 2024, while North America took second place. Other significant regions include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/assisted-reproductive-technology-global-market-report

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lateral-flow-immunoassay-based-rapid-test-global-market-report

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.