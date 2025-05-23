Global Aerospace Logistics Service Market To Reach $20.18 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.5%

Aerospace Logistics Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The aerospace logistics service market size saw robust growth in recent years, moving from $14.71 billion in 2024 to $15.68 billion in 2025, with a solid compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This growth in the historic period has been driven by increased air traffic demand, a growing need for air travel, the rise of e-commerce, escalating demand for air freight services, and adherence to regulatory compliance and safety standards.

Will the aerospace logistics service market continue to grow?

The aerospace logistics service market is set to experience vigorous growth in the upcoming few years, soaring high to $20.18 billion in 2029 with a steady compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a spurt in global military activities, a rise in investments for aircraft MRO maintenance, repair, and overhaul software development, an increasing need for air freight, growing demand for fast shipping solutions, and extensive use of drones and autonomous vehicles. Major advancements in supply chain, developments in logistics, automation and digitization, as well as innovations in AI-powered inventory management and technical advancements in the aviation industry are the major trends predicted during the forecast period.

What is driving growth in the aerospace logistics service market?

A key growth driver is the mounting demand for fast shipping solutions. This is expected to boost the growth of the aerospace logistics service market going forward. Fast shipping solutions ensure that goods are delivered quickly and efficiently, focusing on reducing delivery times while offering reliable and cost-effective shipments. As customer expectations for quicker deliveries increase, businesses are compelled to expedite shipping to stay competitive and satisfy buyers. Aerospace logistics services meet this demand by leveraging advanced supply chain management, specialized transportation networks, and real-time tracking technologies to deliver critical components without delay.

Which companies are key players in the aerospace logistics service market?

The aerospace logistics service market is dominated by major companies such as FedEx Express, Airbus SE, Boeing Global Services, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Collins Aerospace, DB Schenker, DSV A/S, Safran SA, CEVA Logistics AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., GEODIS, Ryder System Inc., Kintetsu World Express Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, AAR Corp., Menzies Aviation, GA Telesis LLC, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services GmbH, and DHL Supply Chain.

What are the emerging trends in the aerospace logistics service market?

A notable trend is the development of innovative products such as digital air cargo handling solutions by key players. These solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, tracking, and safe delivery using artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and automation. These digital air cargo handling solutions refer to technology-driven systems and platforms that streamline and optimize the movement, tracking, and management of air freight.

How is the aerospace logistics service market segmented?

The aerospace logistics service market report segments the market based on -

1 Service Type: Transportation, Warehousing, Freight Forwarding, Inventory Management

2 Product Type: Aerospace Components, Aviation Security Products, Ground Support Equipment, Aircraft Parts

3 Transportation Mode: Air Transportation, Ground Transportation, Sea Transportation

4 End-User: Aerospace Manufacturers, Airlines, Defense Organizations

Also covered are subsegments such as -

1 Transportation: Air Transportation, Sea Transportation, Land Transportation, Multimodal Transportation

2 Warehousing: Inbound Warehousing, Outbound Warehousing, Temperature-Controlled Warehousing, General Storage Warehousing

3 By Freight Forwarding: Air Freight Forwarding, Sea Freight Forwarding, Land Freight Forwarding, Express Services

4 By Inventory Management: Demand Forecasting, Spare Parts Management, Inventory Optimization, Stock Level Monitoring

What are the regional insights into the aerospace logistics service market?

North America held the largest regional market share in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

