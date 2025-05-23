Hyperhumans Named Hackernoon’s Estonian Startup of the Year; Takes Second Place Worldwide for Mobile App Developers

Hyperhumans announces it has been selected as Hackernoon’s Estonian Startup of the Year, and secured second place globally in the Mobile App Developers.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperhumans - an award-winning startup building ethical tech that empowers humans to unlock their full potential - today announced it has been selected as Hackernoon’s Estonian Startup of the Year and has secured second place globally in the Mobile App Developers category.These honors recognize Hyperhumans’ commitment to creating an ecosystem of software that improves mental and physical health, enhances creativity, and drives personal innovation. By focusing on tools that transform how people connect with themselves and the world—while giving back their most precious resource, time - the company continues to deliver solutions that allow users to focus on what truly matters; time spent with the people and passions we love.“We’re honored by this recognition from Hackernoon,” said Dinidh O'Brien - CEO of Hyperhumans. “These awards validate our belief that technology can and should be ethical, and designed to elevate human potential and happiness. It's not just corporate B.S. - we're nerds with heart, and we fundamentally believe that work/career should be about enabling us to build the personal life that makes us the happiest.”Recognizing Ethical InnovationHackernoon’s annual Startup of the Year awards spotlight emerging companies that are pushing boundaries in their fields. The Estonian Startup of the Year category drew hundreds of nominees across sectors—from fintech to healthtech—while the global Mobile App Developers list featured even more contenders. Hyperhumans’ dual distinction underscores both its local roots in Estonia’s vibrant tech ecosystem and its ability to compete on a global stage.A Holistic Approach to WellbeingSince its founding in Tallinn, Hyperhumans has rolled out a suite of innovative applications. HyperDash is their new iOS app that blends evidence-based wellbeing practices with seamless user data experiences by allowing users to easily create home screen widgets on their iPhones, iPads and Apple computers. On the B2B side, they have released a highly successful Lead Generation tool called NeuraLead , which automates not only finding new leads, but also provides a stream of high-quality lead contact data directly into almost any CRM via the NeuraLead API.Looking AheadBuilding on this momentum, Hyperhumans will soon launch its next major update: a personalized and totally private “A.I. Life Coach” that integrates health data, mood tracking, and goal-setting into a single view.About HyperhumansHyperhumans is an award-winning startup building ethical tech that empowers humans to unlock their full potential. Their ecosystem of software is designed to help people thrive by improving mental and physical health, enhancing creativity, and driving personal innovation. They’re creating tools that transform how we connect with ourselves and the rest of the world while giving back our most precious resource: time—so that humans can focus on what truly matters in life: the people and passions they love. Hyperhumans was also chosen for Google's Startup program, and as experts for the European on Artificial Intelligence.

