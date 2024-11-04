Hyperhumans Selected for Google for Startups Program, Accelerating Innovation in AI-Powered Solutions

Hyperhumans joins Google for Startups Program

Hyperhumans selected to join the Google for Startups program to accelerate AI-driven innovation, expanding capabilities for businesses and individuals alike.

This collaboration will supercharge our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike.” — Dinidh O'Brien, CEO of Hyperhumans

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperhumans - a leading AI-powered software startup - is proud to announce its acceptance into the Google for Startups program. This represents another significant milestone in Hyperhumans’ mission to revolutionize business operations through advanced AI-driven applications, further strengthening its position as an emerging leader in cutting-edge technology solutions.Google for Startups provides an invaluable platform for high-potential startups, offering access to Google’s vast network of mentors, partners, and resources. Hyperhumans will benefit from a suite of tools and guidance designed to accelerate the development of its innovative software products, including NeuraLead HyperDash , and the greatly anticipated HyperSpace AI workspace ecosystem.“We’re thrilled to join the Google for Startups family and leverage their support to continue pushing the boundaries of AI and business solutions,” said Dinidh O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperhumans. “This collaboration will supercharge our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions that empower businesses and individuals alike.”As part of this program, Hyperhumans will gain access to Google’s cloud services, AI tools, and global network of experts. This will play a pivotal role in expanding its product capabilities, enabling deeper integration, enhanced security, and the deployment of custom AI applications.Founded in Tallinn, Estonia, Hyperhumans is committed to empowering businesses with scalable, AI-driven tools that transform operations, drive growth, and increase efficiency. Its modular ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, provides companies with end-to-end solutions for business operations and intelligence, lead generation, data visualization, secure communication, and real-time monitoring.About HyperhumansHyperhumans is a dynamic AI software startup that specializes in creating software that is driven by synergy between humans and machines. Its ecosystem of applications empowers individuals and companies to enhance their productivity, drive healthy growth, and achieve unprecedented efficiency. From AI-driven marketing tools to advanced data analytics platforms, Hyperhumans is committed to helping businesses and individuals unlock their full potential in a rapidly evolving digital world. They are currently open to investment and funding partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.